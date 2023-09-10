Coco Gauff, 19, Wins Her First Grand Slam Title at 2023 US Open: 'Sweeter Than I Could Imagine'
Gauff became the youngest American to win the tournament since Serena Williams in 1999
The next great American tennis player is officially here.
"Speaking things into existence is real, so I've been trying to speak more positively to myself," Gauff said Thursday after her semifinal victory.
A protestor glued his feet to the cement stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium, but the delay didn't faze Gauff, the youngest American US Open finalist since Serena Williams in 1999.
Playing the best tennis of her career and taking inspiration from those cheering her on, Coco Gauff is one win away from her first singles final at Flushing Meadows.
Gauff defeated Ostapenko in just 68 minutes, the shortest women's singles match of the tournament.
Michelle Obama also attended the U.S. open last year, when she watched American Frances Tiafoe.
"Welcome, my beautiful angel," the tennis great wrote in a social media post.