'Coco' co-director is amazed you haven't noticed this 'Shining' homage yet

Most superfans of Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 horror classic The Shining are content to express their love for the movie via elaborate online conspiracy theories. Lee Unkrich, on the other hand, gets to funnel his passion into his profession. The veteran Pixar filmmaker and well-documented Shining lover has knowingly slipped references to Kubrick’s adaptation of Stephen King’s novel into each of the animated blockbusters he’s directed, including 2010’s Toy Story 3 and 2017’s Coco, the odds-on favorite to bring the studio its ninth Oscar for Best Animated Feature at this weekend’s Academy Awards ceremony. But these homages aren’t immediately obvious. Unkrich — who also maintains The Overlook Hotel, a site devoted to Shining ephemera — prides himself on embedding Easter eggs that only the most eagle-eyed viewers will catch.

So in the interest of aiding ordinary mortals who haven’t pored over every frame of Kubrick’s movie multiple times, Yahoo Entertainment asked Unkrich to reveal one of Coco‘s Shining shoutouts timed to the Pixar flick’s Feb. 27 arrival on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray. “I’ll tell you one that nobody has spotted yet, oddly,” the director says, advising viewers at home to chapter-skip to the scene midway through the film when our young hero, Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez), pays a visit to Frida Kahlo‘s bustling art studio in the Land of the Dead. The boy and his trusty canine companion, Dante, have been guided there by his skeleton guide, Héctor (Gael García Bernal), in the hopes of finding a way into the annual party hosted by the man he believes to be his long-dead ancestor, renowned crooner Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). As Dante starts romping about Kahlo’s workspace, Miguel chases after him, passing by a number of the artist’s paintings in the process. And one of those paintings features a pair of very familiar twins. (See our freeze-frame shot below: The picture is in the background, directly behind Miguel’s head.)

Lee Unkrich buried a tribute to the twin girls from The Shining in the background of this frame from Coco. (Photo: Pixar)

A closer look at 'The Shining' twins in 'Coco' (Photo: Pixar)

“That’s a Día de los Muertos-inspired version of the twin girls from The Shining,” Unkrich confirms. “I don’t know why no one has caught it yet, because I didn’t think it was the difficult one in the movie! I always try to do these in a way that’s pretty obscure.” In fact, some of the movie’s Kubrickian flourishes were too obscure even for him. In a separate conversation with Yahoo Entertainment, Coco producer Darla K. Anderson reveals that members of the animation crew responsible for creating the film’s richly detailed sets slipped several Shining references past their boss. “During the review time, they’d be like, ‘What do you see onscreen?'” she remembers, laughing. For his part, Unkrich owns up to missing some of those Easter eggs but declines to make it any easier for audiences to catch them all. “I’m just going to give you the one for today,” he says.

Unkrich's inspiration for 'The Shining' cameo in 'Coco' (Photo: Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Collection)

Thankfully, Unkrich and Anderson were open to sharing some of the other secrets from Coco‘s six-year journey to the big screen. Here are three behind-the-scenes stories that shed an illuminating light on how Pixar built yet another animated hit and likely Oscar winner.