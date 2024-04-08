Coca-Cola Unveils Marvel-Themed Cans Featuring More Than 30 Heroes and Villains — from Iron Man to Hulk

Coca-Cola x Marvel: The Heroes limited-time cans spotlight characters like Black Panther, Loki, Captain America and more

Coca-Cola x Marvel Coca-Cola x Marvel: The Heroes Collection

Coca-Cola is rolling out superhero-approved cans!

Today, the soda brand revealed Coca-Cola x Marvel: The Heroes — a line of Marvel-themed cans and bottles. The collaborative campaign features more than 30 heroes and villains on Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero cans and bottles, all of which will be available worldwide to start collecting on April 8.

Each type of soda has a different crew from the Marvel universe. The Coca-Cola packaging features heroes and villains like Wolverine, Deadpool, Loki, Elektra and more. On the other hand, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar has characters including Black Panther, Ms. Marvel, Iron Man and Hulk on its bottles and cans.

Coca-Cola x Marvel The Coca-Cola Marvel Cans and Bottles

The specialty packaging comes in several varieties including 12-ounce classic and sleek cans or plastic 16.9-ounce bottles.

In addition to an image of the heroes, each can will have a scannable element that will “bring its character to life” through AR, according to a press release. Plus, upon scanning the packages, fans can have the chance to win Disney prizes including Disney cruises, Marvel movie screenings, movie tickets, autographed memorabilia and more.

This is not Coca-Cola’s first time partnering with Disney. The brands first worked together over 60 years ago and their latest project taps into their decades of collaboration.

Related: Why Does Coca-Cola Taste Better at McDonald's? The Fast Food Chain Answers

“This latest collaboration with Marvel allows us to tap into the legacy and affinity for both brands to deliver consumers new and unexpected experiences,” said Coca-Cola’s global head of creative strategy Islam ElDessouky in a statement on the beverage company’s “long history” with Disney.

In other soda news, the brand recently added a permanent flavor to its portfolio: Coca-Cola Spiced.

Back in February, Coca-Cola Spiced and Coca-Cola Spiced Zero Sugar arrived in grocery stores. The flavor is packed with a “burst of refreshing raspberry flavors and spiced notes,” per a release.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.