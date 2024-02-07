Coca-Cola Announces a New Permanent Flavor — 'Spiced' Soda with Raspberry Notes

The new soda will hit national retail shelves starting Feb. 19

Coca-Cola Coca-Cola Announces New Permanent Flavor

Coca-Cola is ready to spice things up!

The soda brand announced a new permanent flavor joining their drink portfolio: Coca-Cola Spiced (which the brand promises isn’t actually spicy).

The new, fizzy beverage is the first permanent flavor to be introduced by the brand in three years.

When it comes to flavor, it blends the classic taste of Coca-Cola with a “burst of refreshing raspberry flavors and spiced notes,” per a release. Coca-Cola Spiced Zero Sugar will also be available to customers.

The new drink will hit national retail shelves starting Feb. 19. Coca-Cola Spiced is available in a variety of can and bottle options, including a 12-ounce sleek can, 12-ounce twelve packs, ten-pack mini cans, 2-liter bottles and more. Customers can also buy Coca-Cola Spiced Zero Sugar in a 12-ounce sleek can, 12-ounce twelve packs and 20-ounce bottles.

Coca-Cola Coca-Cola Spiced Zero Sugar

In the fall, Coca-Cola announced another flavor innovation: Coca‑Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar — which was co-created by human and artificial intelligence (AI).

Combining global fan inputs and AI insights, Coca‑Cola generated the taste by weighing in on "how fans envision the future through emotions, aspirations, colors, flavors and more,” per a press release.

Coca-Cola Coca-Cola Spiced

The limited-run treat was sold in the U.S., Canada, China, Europe and Africa.

Oana Vlad, Senior Director of Global Strategy at The Coca‑Cola Company, said in a statement that the new beverage explored the notion of "what a Coke from the future might taste like."

“We hope that Coca‑Cola will still be as relevant and refreshing in the year 3000 as it is today," she added.

