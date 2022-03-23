Cobra Kai Stars Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand Confirm They've 'Been Dating for a While'

Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand

Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand are making their relationship official!

The actors, who have starred on Cobra Kai together since its second season, confirmed their romance to TMZ at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday.

"We've been dating for a while," said Bertrand, 22, who plays Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz. "I've never dated anyone I've worked with before. This is almost trial by fire."

"We've been friends for a while," he added. "I met her when I was like, 15. I was actually tight friends with her brother Spencer, so that was kinda awkward to be like, 'Hey man, I like your sister.' But yeah, we had fun on set and then hung out off-set."

List, 23, also briefly confirmed the news to the outlet during a separate interview outside of the airport.

When asked if it was a difficult decision to start a relationship with someone she works with, the actress — who plays Tory Nichols in the series — jokingly responded, "I guess so, yeah. And then think about the consequences later!"

As fans of Cobra Kai know, Hawk first joined the karate dojo in season 1, while Tory was recruited to the squad in season 2. Their characters were initially friendly with each other but became enemies after they switched dojos. At the end of season 4, Hawk and Tory each became individual All-Valley Karate Champions.

The series, which premiered in 2018 and made its debut on Netflix two years later, has released four seasons so far and was renewed for a fifth last summer.

Prior to confirming their relationship, fans had been speculating that List and Bertrand were dating after they posted several photos together on social media and appeared at events around Hollywood together.

Earlier this month, they attended the Critics Choice Awards together.

Then, on Tuesday, they both went to the Vanity Fair and BACARDÍ Rum Celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood party, with List sharing photos of them together on her Instagram.

The actress also wished Bertrand a happy birthday on March 6, with a slideshow of sweet photos. "Happy birthday jacob. man you change your hair a lot. there are not a lot of photos where you are serious without me yelling at you so I had to post those first," she captioned the post.

Additionally, in a post for the actor's 21st birthday last year, List said she was "so grateful" for Bertrand.