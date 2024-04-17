Festivalgoers walk between venues during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio on Friday, April 12, 2024.

Despite the big crowds, snarled traffic and other challenges, the number of arrests during the first weekend of the 2024 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival was down 20% from last year, authorities said Wednesday.

The Indio Police Department's detention and citation figures for Friday morning to Sunday night at the fest showed a total 81 arrests. That compares to 102 during the event's first weekend in 2023.

The number of attendees booked on suspicion of public intoxication or being under the influence of controlled substances was 28, which was equal the number taken into custody for alleged possession of drugs for sale, according to police.

Authorities said another 18 people were arrested and accused of presenting false identification, and three people were booked on suspicion of perpetrating property crimes. There were an additional four arrests listed as miscellaneous.

Beyond the arrests, police issued 47 citations for unauthorized use of handicap placards or parking stalls, a 43% decline from the fest's first weekend last year, when 83 citations were written, police said.

None of the people taken into custody or cited were identified, and there were no serious or violent offenses documented during the event held at the Empire Polo Club.

Indio police officers, along with California Highway Patrol officers, Riverside County sheriff's deputies and officers from surrounding police agencies will be out in force again starting Friday for the second and final weekend of the festival. The weekend after that will be this year's Stagecoach festival, also at the polo club.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Coachella Weekend 1 arrests down from last year