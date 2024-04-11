Coachella road closure updates: More set to close Friday. What to know about detours, delays

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival starts Friday, and with it comes some road closures in the area surrounding the Empire Polo Club in Indio. Some road closed at the end of March, and many more will close starting Friday

The first road closure — Avenue 50 between Madison Street and Monroe Street — began Monday, March 25, according to an announcement from the city of Indio. The closure is expected to last until Monday, May 6.

City officials are advising drivers and pedestrians to adjust their commutes accordingly, with recommended detours including Highway 111, Dr. Carreon Boulevard, Avenue 48 and Avenue 52.

Last year, the stretch of Avenue 50 just north of the festival grounds was closed well ahead of the event for the first time. At the time, an Indio city official said the early closure was to allow for pre-show setup in secure conditions.

“The closure of Avenue 50 is essential to ensure the safety of workers, residents, and commuters alike,” Jim Curtis, the city's community services manager, said in a prepared statement in late March. “By using the recommended alternative routes, we can work together towards another exciting year where we showcase the City of Indio and greater Coachella Valley to those visiting from around the world.”

Coachella takes place across two consecutive weekends, April 12 through 14 and April 19 through 21. Goldenvoice's Stagecoach country music festival will then be held April 26 through 28.

What roads will close in Indio starting Friday?

Several other road closures will be in effect only from Friday through Monday during the three festival weekends, including Avenue 49 between Hjorth Street and Monroe Street; Avenue 50 between Madison Street and Jackson Street; Hjorth Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 50; and Madison Street between Avenue 49 and Avenue 52.

The city of Indio also warned of significant traffic delays along the following streets that are used as main access points during the festival weekends:

Jefferson Street, southbound, from Interstate 10 to Avenue 52.

Washington Street, southbound, from I-10 to Avenue 52.

Monroe Street, southbound, from I-10 to Avenue 52.

Avenue 48 between Jefferson and Jackson streets.

Highway 111 at Jefferson Street.

Highway 111 at Monroe Street.

I-10 exit eastbound at Jefferson Street.

I-10 exit eastbound at Monroe Street.

I-10 exit eastbound at Washington Street.

A road map outlines the closures, busy thoroughfares and pedestrian access ways during the April festivals in Indio and the surrounding area.

On the Monday after each festival weekend, traffic on the streets surrounding the festival, as well as Interstate 10, will likely cause significant delays, with more than 40,000 campers leaving the area, according to the city. City officials recommend using Washington Street, Jackson Street, Calhoun Street and Golf Center Parkway as alternate routes for northbound and southbound travel, and Highway 111, Fred Waring Drive, Miles Avenue, Dr. Carreon Boulevard and Avenue 54 for eastward and westward travel.

The identified Uber pickup location for the festival is the southwest corner of Avenue 49 and Monroe Street. The pickup and drop-off location for friends, family and taxis is at the northeast corner of Avenue 52 and Madison Street.

Pedestrian access to the grounds is allowed at the corner of Avenue 49 and Monroe Street, the corner of Avenue 52 and Madison Street, the corner of Avenue 52 and Monroe Street, and the corner of Avenue 50 and Madison Street.

City officials also reminded festivalgoers that private golf carts are not allowed on any of the streets listed above.

