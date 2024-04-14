Coachella 2024: Here's the complete setlist of Blur's Weekend 1 set

Blur's Saturday set on the Coachella Stage started off on a darker note for the Britpop band, but was elevated with a guest appearance by the local Desert Cahuilla Bird Singers.

Even though some people definitely were preoccupied by Taylor Swift sightings in the Mojave tent or Billie Eilish's surprise set in the Do Lab at the same time, the real fans turned up for Blur's evening performance.

Here's everything Blur performed during their Weekend 1 Coachella set:

Blur performs on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Saturday, April 13, 2024.

"St. Charles Square" "Popscene" "Trouble in the Message Centre" "Beetlebum" "Goodbye Albert" "Trimm Trabb" "Out Of Time" "Bird Song" (with the Desert Cahuilla Bird Singers) "Death Of A Party" (with the Desert Cahuilla Bird Singers) "Girls & Boys" "Song 2" "The Narcissist" "Tender" (with the Desert Cahuilla Bird Singers)

