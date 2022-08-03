CNN trolls Trump for his vague endorsement of 'ERIC' in Missouri Senate primary

On CNN Tonight Tuesday, hosted by Laura Coates, the panel spoke about former President Donald Trump ’s odd, and incredibly vague , endorsement of “ERIC” for the Republican Senate primary race in Missouri a day earlier. The problem with Trump simply leaving it at “ERIC” is that there were three Erics running in Tuesday’s primary, though only two had a realistic shot at the nomination.

Disgraced former Governor Eric Greitens quickly posted on Twitter, claiming the endorsement for himself, soon followed by the state’s Attorney General Eric Schmitt . But because it wasn’t known who exactly Trump was endorsing, Coates had some fun with it.

“I have a very serious question for you, Ron (Brownstein). I want to know which Eric do we think he was endorsing,” Coates said. “I mean, I have a full screen here. I think these are the different people who it possibly could be, and I’m wondering, which of these people do you think?”

Coates then brought up a screen featuring the former president’s son, Eric , Democratic Representative Eric Swallwell, former Attorney General Eric Holder, guitar legend Eric Clapton , country singer Eric Church , actor Eric Bana , and, of course, South Park ’s Eric Cartman.

The panel joked around about which of these famous Erics Trump may have been endorsing, not long before Schmitt ran away with the nomination.

“It must be — is it Eric Holder? Is it Eric Cartman?” Coates asked. “It could be any one of them. Clapton?” “Eric Church is up there,” added former Democratic congresswoman from Iowa, Abby Fiinkenauer. “Eric Church? We’re doing them all,” Coates said. Brownstein added, “He hedged his bets.” Coates then admitted, “I couldn’t help it.”