CNN's John King reveals MS diagnosis on-air while discussing COVID vaccines: 'I am immunocompromised'

John King reveals he has multiple sclerosis while urging people to get vaccinated. (Photo: Getty Images)

Inside Politics anchor John King got personal on Tuesday's show, revealing for the first time he has multiple sclerosis (MS). CNN's chief national correspondent shared the diagnosis while emphasizing how important it is to get a COVID-19 vaccine in order to protect immunocompromised people like himself.

"I'm going to share a secret I've never spoken before: I am immunocompromised," King, 58, declared. "I have multiple sclerosis. So I'm grateful you're all vaccinated... I worry about bringing it home to my 10-year-old son who can't get a vaccine. I don't like the government telling me what to do. I don't like my boss telling me what to do. In this case, it's important."

—@JohnKingCNN: "I'm going to share a secret I've never shared before: I am immunocompromised. I have multiple sclerosis. So I'm grateful you're all vaccinated...." pic.twitter.com/7vOk2CxXRP — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 19, 2021

MS is a potentially disabling disease of the brain and central nervous system, per the Mayo Clinic. Symptoms differ greatly from person to person. King did not elaborate on when he was diagnosed or his experience living with the disease.

King shared the health update while calling out Fox News's Tucker Carlson for using general Colin Powell's death to spread "disinformation" about vaccines. The journalist noted how 84-year-old Powell, who was fully vaccinated, was also immunocompromised.

"Every now and then something big comes along, forgive me Fox News, what makes America exceptional is when we all decide to set down our personal principles or our personal preferences for the good of the team," he stated. "The good of the team here is to come together and not spread that."

King said it's society's "shared responsibility" to get vaccinated.