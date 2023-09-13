CNN Interview With George Santos Goes Wildly Off the Rails

CNN

When confronted Tuesday during a CNN interview over his laundry list of lies, Rep. George Santos (R-NY) insisted he wasn’t deflecting—then proceeded to do exactly that.

The embattled Long Island congressman responded by alleging that the network doesn’t take as critical an approach to President Joe Biden’s claims, without listing any assertions that he would have liked investigated.

Anchor Erin Burnett, after rolling several clips of Santos, asked him to explain his fabrications, which have resulted not only in 13 criminal counts but a House Ethics Panel investigation.

“Erin, you know what would be great? I’m not deflecting, but I’m just going to call you out here and CNN. Have you brought Joe Biden on the network and spoken about all the things he’s said across the last 46 years?” said Santos, who similarly ranted about the president after his indictment in May for defrauding political donors, unlawfully obtaining COVID relief funds, and faking House disclosure forms.

Burnett countered by mentioning the president was “completely irrelevant” to her question—and that he had been informed prior to the interview that she planned to ask a variety of questions about his past statements and political fortunes.

“It would be unfair to claim anything otherwise,” she said. Santos replied by again bringing up Biden, as well as Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal.

