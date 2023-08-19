CNN Host Anderson Cooper’s Stalker Gets 30 Days In Prison

On Friday, a Manhattan man who tried to kick in the door of CNN host Anderson Cooper’s home was sentenced to 30 days in prison.

Gerald Hurt, 52, was found to have visited Cooper’s Manhattan doorstep at least four times between August and December 2022.

Cooper has a restraining order on Hurt, which was ignored. He was eventually charged with eight counts of misdemeanor stalking, menacing and trespassing, and criminal contempt for violating the restraining order.

Hurt now has a five-year restraining order against Cooper.

The problems began on Aug. 21, 2022, when Hurt came to Anderson’s converted firehouse home in the West Village. He claimed that he had a package for Cooper.

He was told to leave the package by the woman who answered the door and Hurt was repeatedly asked to leave.

One month later, in Sept. 2022, Hurt returned in mid-afternoon. This time, Cooper was at home, and he also requested multiple times for Hurt to leave. Instead, Hurt leaned into the front door and reached his hands around it trying to get at Cooper, court papers claim.

A third incident happened in Nov. 2022. That morning, Cooper’s partner, Benjamin Maisani, found Hurt on the doorstep. He was again repeatedly asked to leave. Hurt gave Maisani his phone number and requested Cooper contact him.

Hurt again returned in December of that year, and told Maisani: ‘I am here to see Anderson Cooper.’

Maisani told him that there was a restraining order against him. Hurt replied, “Oh, you mean the fake order?”

Hurt was arrested on December 15, 2022.

