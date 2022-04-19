CNN anchor John Berman hospitalized during Boston Marathon, says he’s doing better now

John Berman, co-host of the CNN morning program “New Day,” was hospitalized as he ran the Boston Marathon on Monday, but says he’s on the mend.

The news anchor tweeted a photo from his hospital bed on Monday night and promised to be “Back to work soon!”

“So apparently I had 25 GREAT miles…I say apparently because it seems I took a bit of a detour to the medical tent…and then the hospital,” Berman tweeted.

“I don’t exactly remember what happened…but I am doing MUCH better now.”

Berman, 50, was running on behalf of the Team Beans Fund, which aims to raise money and awareness for the fight against childhood cancer.

The fund was created by CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski in honor of his daughter, Francesca “Beans,” who was 9 months old when she died of cancer.

Kaczynski tweeted to Berman after the marathon, “John, we’re so glad that you’re doing OK! Thank you so much for running for team beans!”

Monday marked the 126th edition of the Boston Marathon, and the first time the event took place during its traditional spring slot since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Berman, who attended Harvard University, is a Massachusetts native.

———