'CMT Campfire Sessions' are back: How to watch, who is performing?

Time to grab your kindling, s'mores and cozy clothes to gather around the fire pit this during this cold, Nashville January—CMT's "Campfire Sessions" are back.

Country Music Television's "Campfire Sessions" will kick off its third season on Friday, Jan. 12. The series of televised, intimate performances feature some of the biggest stars in country music. Seasons one and two included performances from Jason Aldean, Old Dominion, Old Crow Medicine Show and more.

The 2024 season starts with a premiere on Friday at 9 p.m. central and will continue every Friday night through March 1.

This seasons performers, including Chris Young, Riley Green, Darius Rucker and more, will strip down their biggest hits as they share new music and swap stories around the campfire.

Who is performing for CMT's 'Campfire Sessions' in 2024?

The eight episode lineup includes:

Jan. 12, 9 p.m. CST (premiere) – Chris Young

Jan. 19, 9 p.m. CST – NEEDTOBREATHE

Jan. 26, 9 p.m. CST – Riley Green

Feb. 2, 9 p.m. CST – Dustin Lynch

Feb. 9, 9 p.m. CST – “Love Songs” episode ft. Caitlyn Smith, Chris Young, Darius Rucker, Dustin Lynch with MacKenzie Porter & Madeline Merlo, NEEDTOBREATHE, Riley Green, Sara Evans and Tenille Townes

Feb. 16, 9 p.m. CST – Sara Evans

Feb. 23, 9 p.m. CST – Darius Rucker

March 1, 9 p.m. CST (finale) – “Classic Country” episode ft. Brittney Spencer, Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny, Darius Rucker, Dustin Lynch, NEEDTOBREATHE, Priscilla Block, Riley Green and Sara Evans

How can I watch or stream the 'CMT Campfire Sessions'?

Fans can find "Campfire Sessions" on CMT's channel. If fans don't have cable access to CMT, other platforms have CMT live stream available.

Platforms to check out include DirecTV Stream, Philo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV + Comedy Extra, Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream Ultimate, Fubo Elite or Vidgo.

For more information about CMT "Campfire Sessions," readers can visit cmt.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 'CMT Campfire Sessions': how to watch and livestream, who's performing