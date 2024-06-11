CMC named cover athlete for ‘Madden NFL 25' video game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Christian McCaffrey's already impressive NFL résumé is growing by the year, and on Tuesday he was awarded an off-the-field honor that most young football players can only dream about.

The 49ers' star running back officially was announced as the cover athlete for the upcoming "Madden NFL 25" video game, which is set to release on Aug. 18.

Your official #Madden25 Cover Athlete @CMC_22



🏆 NFL Rushing Yards Leader

🏆 2023 OPOY

🏆 Madden NFL Cover Athlete



Coming 8.16.24. Pre-Order Now

🔗: https://t.co/NpB7qARx5m pic.twitter.com/XSOwlDarfT — Madden NFL 25 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 11, 2024

McCaffrey is the first 49ers player to ever be featured on the cover of "Madden."

