S Club 7 Singer Paul Cattermole’s Cause of Death Revealed

New details on Paul Cattermole's passing have been disclosed.

Nearly six weeks after the S Club 7 singer died at the age of 46, his cause of death has been attributed to natural causes, according to a statement from a spokesperson for the Dorset Coroner's Office shared to Sky News.

"We confirm that Mr. Cattermole died from natural causes and our investigations have concluded," the May 18 statement read. "As his death was from natural causes there will be no inquest."

In early April, the British band shared news of the singer's death, which came just two months after they announced they would be reuniting for a tour in celebration of the group's 25th anniversary.

"We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul," S Club 7 stars Tina Barrett, Rachel Stevens, Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt, Bradley McIntosh and Jon Lee, wrote in a tribute on Instagram April 7. "There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel."

Celebrity Deaths: 2023's Fallen Stars

"We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have," their message continued. "He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us."

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images For XIX Management

The latest on Cattermole's cause of death comes just days after his group members announced the status of their upcoming reunion tour. Though the band will move forward with their tour in October as planned, Spearritt will not be participating. In the group's video shared to Instagram May 14, Barrett, Stevens, O'Meara, McIntosh and Lee noted that their reunion will be done in their beloved member's honor.

"He's always going to be with us," Stevens shared in the emotional clip. "He was such a big part of this tour, so involved in everything that we are planning. And we are just going to keep his memory alive and share it with all of you and it's going to make it even more special."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App