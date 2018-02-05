The Cloverfield universe explained – 3, 4 and beyond

From Digital Spy

The original Cloverfield movie was an experimental found-footage monster movie produced by JJ Abrams and directed by Matt Reeves, who at the time no one had really heard of. It starred Lizzy Caplan and TJ Miller before they were especially famous, and took us into the heart of New York at ground level during an invasion by a giant monster.

It was a hit, scoring with the critics and the box office (taking $171m worldwide from a budget of $25m). There was much talk of a sequel but for a long time none materialised. Until finally one did, totally out of the blue, and not in the way anyone was expecting.

A movie which had the working title Valencia, produced by JJ Abrams and directed by newcomer Dan Trachtenberg, suddenly turned into 10 Cloverfield Lane, complete with trailer, only two months before the film was due to be released.

Sneaky business!

Then in October 2016 he did it to us again, revealing that sci-fi The God Particle was none other than Cloverfield 3 aka The Cloverfield Paradox which arrived at the same time as it's trailer available to watch on Netflix immediately. Whaaaat? Yep. Read our review.

Has it happened a fourth time with Overlord? It's looking semi-likely. With The Cloverfield Paradox available to watch now, here's how the movies came about, how they fit in with each other, what's next, and everything you need to know about the Cloververse.

SPOILERS AHOY FOR CLOVERFIELD, 10 CLOVERFIELD LANE AND THE CLOVERFIELD PARADOX

Cloverfield recap – what went down?

The first Cloverfield movie came out in 2008. It's a found-footage film where a bunch of young folk at a party in New York witness the invasion of a giant monster who trashes the city, and is eventually destroyed by the military (and yes, it's definitely dead despite the post-credits "help us, it's still alive!" sting – we know because JJ said so).

This being JJ Abrams, of course there's a massively expanded Cloverfield universe. Indeed Cloverfield was one of the earliest and best examples of an online viral campaign designed to accompany the movie and enrich its mythology (The Blair Witch Project, which Cloverfield owes a few quid to, did this years earlier, of course).

The viral campaign and 'ARG' (augmented reality game) is vast and nebulous, containing an array of websites with hidden Easter eggs for those who can be arsed. One reoccurring preoccupation throughout is the fictional company Tagruato, which has "groundbreaking deep-sea drilling technology" and also owns subsidiaries Yoshida Medical Research, Bold Futura, ParafFun! Wax Distributors and Slusho!.

Delve too far into the ARG and you're looking at some serious rabbit-hole diving – enter at your peril, and if you must go there, consider starting with the Cloverpedia.

Anyway, ARG canon would have it that the monster, dubbed 'Clover', first emerged from the North Atlantic Ocean, initially destroying a rig (Chuai Station) which was secretly built by Tagruato to investigate it.

How does Cloverfield link to 10 Cloverfield Lane?

10 Cloverfield Lane came out in 2016 and presumably takes place in that year, too. Okay, we're not presuming, we're basing this on some thorough and convincing research by 'Inside A Mind' involving the ARG:

Definitely worth a watch if you've got 20 minutes.

So, according to this, 10 Cloverfield Lane takes place around March 7, 2016, eight years after the incident in New York.