The Cloverfield universe explained – 3, 4 and beyond

The original Cloverfield movie was an experimental found-footage monster movie produced by JJ Abrams and directed by Matt Reeves, who at the time no one had really heard of. It starred Lizzy Caplan and TJ Miller before they were especially famous, and took us into the heart of New York at ground level during an invasion by a giant monster.
It was a hit, scoring with the critics and the box office (taking $171m worldwide from a budget of $25m). There was much talk of a sequel but for a long time none materialised. Until finally one did, totally out of the blue, and not in the way anyone was expecting.
A movie which had the working title Valencia, produced by JJ Abrams and directed by newcomer Dan Trachtenberg, suddenly turned into 10 Cloverfield Lane, complete with trailer, only two months before the film was due to be released.
Sneaky business!
Then in October 2016 he did it to us again, revealing that sci-fi The God Particle was none other than Cloverfield 3 aka The Cloverfield Paradox which arrived at the same time as it's trailer available to watch on Netflix immediately. Whaaaat? Yep. Read our review.
Has it happened a fourth time with Overlord? It's looking semi-likely. With The Cloverfield Paradox available to watch now, here's how the movies came about, how they fit in with each other, what's next, and everything you need to know about the Cloververse.
SPOILERS AHOY FOR CLOVERFIELD, 10 CLOVERFIELD LANE AND THE CLOVERFIELD PARADOX
Cloverfield recap – what went down?
The first Cloverfield movie came out in 2008. It's a found-footage film where a bunch of young folk at a party in New York witness the invasion of a giant monster who trashes the city, and is eventually destroyed by the military (and yes, it's definitely dead despite the post-credits "help us, it's still alive!" sting – we know because JJ said so).
This being JJ Abrams, of course there's a massively expanded Cloverfield universe. Indeed Cloverfield was one of the earliest and best examples of an online viral campaign designed to accompany the movie and enrich its mythology (The Blair Witch Project, which Cloverfield owes a few quid to, did this years earlier, of course).
The viral campaign and 'ARG' (augmented reality game) is vast and nebulous, containing an array of websites with hidden Easter eggs for those who can be arsed. One reoccurring preoccupation throughout is the fictional company Tagruato, which has "groundbreaking deep-sea drilling technology" and also owns subsidiaries Yoshida Medical Research, Bold Futura, ParafFun! Wax Distributors and Slusho!.
Delve too far into the ARG and you're looking at some serious rabbit-hole diving – enter at your peril, and if you must go there, consider starting with the Cloverpedia.
Anyway, ARG canon would have it that the monster, dubbed 'Clover', first emerged from the North Atlantic Ocean, initially destroying a rig (Chuai Station) which was secretly built by Tagruato to investigate it.
How does Cloverfield link to 10 Cloverfield Lane?
10 Cloverfield Lane came out in 2016 and presumably takes place in that year, too. Okay, we're not presuming, we're basing this on some thorough and convincing research by 'Inside A Mind' involving the ARG:
Definitely worth a watch if you've got 20 minutes.
So, according to this, 10 Cloverfield Lane takes place around March 7, 2016, eight years after the incident in New York.
In 10 Cloverfield Lane, Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) wakes up in a bunker owned by Howard (John Goodman), who says he rescued her after she had a car accident and took her into the bunker because there's been a massive attack of some sort, the air is polluted and everyone is dead.
Michelle meets Emmett, who voluntarily came to the bunker after seeing some sort of big flash in the sky. It transpires that what Howard said is half-true. There has been some sort of invasion – by aliens it turns out – but the air is not polluted. She also didn't have a car accident, Howard deliberately ran her off the road to keep her as some sort of weird surrogate for his estranged daughter.
Howard kills Emmett, Michelle kills Howard and eventually escapes into the world, where she encounters an alien space ship which first sprays her with noxious green gas and then attacks her. She defeats it with a molotov cocktail and eventually heads off towards Huston, where survivors are gathering to fight the invasion.
None of the characters in Cloverfield are ever referenced and the whole giant monster attack eight years before is never mentioned. Instead the implication is that the whole 'Cloverfield' incident was probably covered up by the government.
So other than the title and the involvement of JJ, where's the link?
At first glance, it looks as if maybe there isn't one, other than the vague idea that they're nominally set in the same Universe – one where monsters and aliens exist.
Dive into the ARG rabbit hole, though, and you'll discover more links. Turns out for example, Howard used to work at Bold Futura, a subsidiary of Tagruato, winning 'Employee of the month' in February 2016.
His picture appeared on the Tagruato site with the following text:
Howard Stambler
Telemetry Analyst
Howard will celebrate his seven-year anniversary with Bold Futura in the fall. This month, Howard's drive, commitment and refusal to accept easy answers resulted in a significant breakthrough diagnosing transmission complications with two of our governmental clients' orbiting satellites.
If he's been there seven years in 2016 then he must have started in the Autumn of 2009. More ARG clues teach us that Howard used to be in the Navy but left after some crazy secret biz went down – it's likely he would have been in the Navy during the era of 'Cloverfield'.
One more Tagruato connection – the job Rob is celebrating starting at the beginning of Cloverfield is with Slusho!, a Tagruato subsidiary which make drinks with the ingredient 'Seabed's Nectar'. And we know who came from the seabed, don't we?
And how does The Cloverfield Paradox fit in?
Like 10 Cloverfield Lane, which began life sans aliens as a tense three-hander called The Cellar, The Cloverfield Particle started out as a script which had nothing to do with the Cloververse, originally rumoured to have the title Cloverfield Station. It was a sci-fi written by Oren Uziel and Doug Jung set on a space station, until Abrams and Bad Robot happened upon it and brought it into the fold.
It's directed by Julius Onah and stars Elizabeth Debicki, Daniel Brühl, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Chris O'Dowd, Ziyi Zhang and David Oyelowo as scientists aboard a space station, conducting an experiment which accidentally causes the Earth to disappear. Oops!
[This is Daniel Bruhl in Captain America: Civil War]
Daniel Bruhl recently spoke a little bit about the film saying:
"It's based on many interesting ideas about a near-future scenario, which is an interesting vision of what could happen or what might happen with the Earth. I'm a bit scared to talk about it because it's so extremely secretive. I'm afraid of ending up in a Bad Robot prison."
Well now it's out there and here's how it links:
So, the gang have gone into space to attempt to create a new sustainable energy source after the Earth appears to be in turmoil over oil wars. Instead though they open a portal to another universe, one which messes with space and time and allows creatures like Clover (from the first film) and potentially the aliens (from the second) to inhabit our world.
The movie is set in 2028 (according to the ARG) and while the ending of the movie sees a big Clover-esque monster bobbing through the clouds (and it's a grown up version as opposed to the baby version we see in Cloverfield) we're possibly supposed to infer that the experimenting that went on in that space station is what caused Clover to appear 20 years previous in 2008.
In Cloverfield we saw something like a satellite falling from the sky. In the ARG, Howard worked on the 'Sea-Sat' mission tracking Russian spy satellites ("but what we found up there was much bigger"), and in 10 Cloverfield Lane we see all manner of things arriving from outer space. The Cloverfield Paradox doesn't make its links easy or obvious but it does hedge its bets with a line about how the team's actions could possibly affect the past, present and future.
There's a further link to 10 Cloverfield Lane via the ARG which featured some audio from a person named Mark Stambler referencing Cloverfield space station. Who is he? We have no clue, but the shared surname with John Goodman's Howard Stambler can be no coincidence.
And what about Cloverfield 4?
It was recently rumoured (though the sources are vague) that the next instalment was a movie previously known as Overlord set in WWII, and currently slated for an October 25 release. Initially talked about as a Nazi zombie movie, the current synopsis is a tad more vague on the whole undead front.
"On the eve of D-Day, American paratroopers are dropped behind enemy lines to carry out a mission crucial to the invasion's success.
"But as they approach their target, they begin to realise there is more going on in this Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation. They find themselves fighting against supernatural forces, part of a Nazi experiment."
This is from an idea dreamed up by JJ and The Hunger Games screenwriter Billy Ray, and it'll star Fences' Jovan Adepo and 22 Jump Street's Wyatt Russell.
How will this Second World War prequel fit in? Well we don't know, but given what happened in The Cloverfield Paradox we think there's a chance it might related to the rumoured experiments knows as 'Die Glocke' (German for 'the bell'), a possibly apocryphal 'super weapon' which was also linked to experiments around 'free energy' research which is basically what's going on in The Cloverfield Paradox.
There is also the other possibility that Overlord is NOT in the Cloververse. After all, two Cloverfield movies in one year feels a bit excessive, JJ is now shepherding Star Wars: Episode IX, coming December 2019, and besides, if we were Abrams, we'd TOTALLY be encouraging people to speculate that everything is a secret Cloverfield project. That's great publicity right there, and possibly his only chance to ever do a Cloverfield bait and switch again. We're just saying.
Is Star Wars: Episode IX secretly Cloverfield 5?
No of course it isn't, don't be ridiculous. Unless it turns out it is.
