The Cloverfield Paradox is now on Netflix starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw





After a very long wait the third Cloverfield film has been released on Netflix.

The movie, titled Cloverfield Paradox, sees British actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw take the lead as we return to the dystopian world where giant alien beings have invaded Earth.

The official synospsis reads: “In the near future, a group of international astronauts on a space station are working to solve a massive energy crisis on Earth. The experimental technology aboard the station has an unexpected result, leaving the team isolated and fighting for their survival.”

Mbatha-Raw is joined in the cast by fellow Brit David Oyelowo along with Daniel Brühl, Roger Davies, Elizabeth Debicki, Aksel Hennie, Chris O’Dowd, John Ortiz and Zhang Ziyi.

Ziyi, famous for her roles Memoirs of a Geisha, House of Flying Daggers and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, makes her first appearance in an English language film since 2009.

Abrams, who directed the original Cloverfield film, returned as producer as he did for the second film 10 Cloverfield film. On directing duties this time around is Julius Onah who broughtt to life the script penned by Oren Uziel and Doug Jung.

So far the reviews for the film have no been great.

The Hollywood Reporter says it’s “a trainwreck of a sci-fi flick bent on extending a franchise that should have died a peaceful death almost exactly one decade ago.”

While the Guardian called it “an unholy mess.”