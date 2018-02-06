'The Cloverfield Paradox': 5 spoiler revelations from Netflix's stealth sci-fi film

Warning: This story contains major plot spoilers for The Cloverfield Paradox. Proceed with caution.

Curiosity about the latest Cloverfield movie had been steadily escalating for the past few months, not only because its release date kept changing (most recently, we expected it in April), but also because the film still lacked an official title. All we knew was that it would likely be part of the ongoing sci-fi franchise launched by mystery box master, J.J. Abrams, a decade ago in 2008. All speculation ceased last night when the film debuted its first teaser commercial — with an official title, The Cloverfield Paradox — during the Super Bowl, and then premiered in its entirety after the game on Netflix.

Directed by Julius Onah and written by Oren Uziel, the third Cloverfield outing focuses on an international group of astronauts — including Ava Hamilton (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), Schmidt (Daniel Bruhl) and Tam (Zhang Ziyi) — living and working on the Cloverfield Station, where they’re trying to solve the world’s dire energy crisis by using a hazardous energy-creating device known as the Shepard Accelerator. As one might expect, things don’t go quite as planned, and the ensuing out-of-this-world action provides some significant clues about the mysteries first raised by the original Cloverfield and 2016’s 10 Cloverfield Lane. Those who haven’t yet seen the sequel may want to avert their eyes at this point, as spoilers follow. But for the rest of you, here’s our rundown of the five biggest revelations we gleaned from The Cloverfield Paradox. —Nick Schager and Ethan Alter

1. It’s an origin story for the entire series

Early on in the film, scientist/author Mark Stambler (Donal Logue) is seen on TV discussing the titular paradox, a situation that might arise should the Shepard Accelerator’s immense power — which is so dangerous it can only be tested in space — rip a hole in the space-time continuum, thereby creating a portal to other dimensions through which demons and monsters might travel. That’s an early tip-off that these proceedings are intent on explaining how the Cloverfield monster first found its way to Manhattan and rudely interrupted Rob Hawkins’s going-away party. Throughout Paradox, we’re shown teasing glimpses of another rampaging creature terrorizing the public, including Ava’s husband, Michael (Roger Davies). And the film’s final shot, in which a titanic beast’s roaring head emerges through the planet’s clouds, further confirms that the interdimensional events we just witnessed are, in fact, the franchise’s origin story. Maybe it should have been called Cloverfield Begins?

John Ortiz and David Oyelowo are crew members aboard the doomed Cloverfield Station in The Cloverfield Paradox

2. Enter the multiverse

It’s not just monsters that can travel through a Shepard Accelerator-enabled dimensional rift; following a station-rocking explosion, the Cloverfield crew finds themselves orbiting an alternate Earth as well, leading to some strange phenomena as the two worlds struggle to coexist. The energy crisis down on Terra Firma 2.0 is still dire, but there are also some ways in which it’s the superior planet. For instance, Ava’s two children–who are died in a tragic fire back on her world–are still alive and well here. Her shock, and relief, at that discovery is so great, she very nearly decides to stay behind, abandoning Michael at the very same time that he’s trying to avoid becoming creature food. In the end, though, she’s one of two crew members who survives to make it back to the proper timeline. Now that Paradox has opened the door, so to speak, to the multiverse concept, there’s no limit to where the franchise can go next. That said, they should probably evacuate to an Earth that isn’t overrun by giant monsters.