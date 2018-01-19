Cloverfield 3’s viral marketing campaign begins

Oh, Cloverfield 3, you elusive thing. Not satisfied with moving the release date around so many times we wondered if the film was ever coming out, Paramount has finally started the marketing campaign for Untitled Cloverfield Anthology Movie – which is lucky, as it hits UK cinemas on 20 April.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that you’re not going to get much information from what’s been released. That’s because the viral site fails to load when you land on it (presumably deliberately). As anyone who grew up on dial-up will tell you, this is annoying.

Still, you should probably bookmark it – the Cloverfield films’ previous marketing efforts have been masterful.

Whether it was the last minute announcement of 10 Cloverfield Lane (we only found out it existed two months before it was released), or the fact that, when pushing the original Cloverfield, JJ Abrams didn’t even include the film’s title in the first teaser trailer, there’s always been an air of mystery about this stuff.

Still, we’ve got more information on the plot than usual – originally called The God Particle, the film stars David Oyelowo, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Chris O’Dowd, Daniel Bruhl, Zhang Ziyi and Elizabeth Debicki as space station astronauts who find themselves alone after an experiment causes Earth to disappear. When a shuttle shows up, the crew must work out if those aboard are friend or enemy.

One thing we probably can predict – if we’ve got a viral marketing launch, a trailer can’t be too far behind. We’re expecting to see something in the next week or so.

Cloverfield 3, or Untitled Cloverfield Anthology Movie, or The God Particle, or whatever this movie ends up being called will be released on 20 April in the UK.





