'Close Encounters of the Third Kind': How Spielberg's sci-fi classic launched R2-D2's cameo career 40 years ago

Forty years ago, on Nov. 16, 1977, Steven Spielberg‘s Close Encounters of the Third Kind touched down in theaters. While not as well-remembered as the filmmaker’s subsequent aliens-on-Earth all-timer, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Close Encounters remains a sci-fi classic on its own merits, with a touching story of lost-and-found souls, state-of-the-art effects, and a typically spectacular John Williams score. Close Encounters also is responsible for launching one of Hollywood most enduring side careers — R2-D2 as Hollywood’s go-to stealth-cameo king.

Months before Close Encounters invaded cinemas, Star Wars had solidified itself as a bona fide phenomenon. George Lucas‘s space opera, which opened in May 1977, dominated pop-culture discourse, and one of its breakouts was the trash-bin-shaped astromech R2-D2. Spielberg and Lucas were best friends, and Spielberg trusted the VFX of his movie to the wizards at Lucasfilm’s in-house effects team, Industrial Lights & Magic.

R2-D2’s big moment in Close Encounters of the Third Kind. (Photo: Columbia Pictures) More

As an Easter egg, the droid was affixed to the bottom of the alien mother ship in Close Encounters. Spielberg’s camera briefly captured the inverted Artoo during the film’s climax.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind. (Photo courtesy of the Model of the mother ship from. (Photo courtesy of the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum More

(Fans who make the pilgrimage to the Smithsonian’s Udvar-Hazy Center can view the model and its intricate details, including the astromech, a TIE fighter, a Jaws-like shark, a mailbox, and a miniature cemetery.)