Close call for 'Police Academy' star Michael Winslow during live 'AGT' elimination night

During America's Got Talent 's live results show Wednesday night, Police Academy star Michael Winslow, who made his epic comeback during his audition back in July, was in danger of elimination.

The 62-year-old self-described "voicetramentalist," who is best known for playing Officer Larvell Jones in all seven Police Academy films, found himself among the three acts vying for the live "Wildcard Instant Save" vote by America. And while Winslow kind of had an off night, with a slow routine that had Simon saying, "I think there's a pattern tonight. Nobody seems to be doing better than their audition," ultimately, America decided to give him a second chance.