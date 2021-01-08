Clive Davis’ Virtual Pre-Grammy Party Will Be a Two-Night Affair

Following news that the 45th annual Clive Davis pre-Grammy party will not be an in-person affair in 2021, Variety has learned that the virtual version will take place as two separate events. The first will benefit Musicares on Jan. 30, which would have been the night before the 63rd annual Grammys (the show was rescheduled to March 14). The second will take place on March 13 and benefit the Grammy Museum.

The by-invitation-only virtual events will be streamed via LiveXLive, sources say.

Among the most coveted invitations during Grammy week, the gala doubles as a salute to industry icons and honors a music executive every year in addition to providing a star-packed evening of performances.

Davis, himself a music business legend going back to the 1960s when he started his career, first made the reveal on Richard Weitz’s Quarantunes session last month. The Zoom party honored his son Doug Davis of The Davis Firm for his philanthropic contributions and doubled as a fundraiser for UJA. (Father and son co-produce the Grammy eve bash.)

Teasing the virtual version of the pre-Grammy gala, the elder Davis promised: “It will knock your socks off.”

The guest list for the VIP event always includes the music industry’s biggest names as well as A-list actors, politicians and assortment of moguls from a wide range of industries. Last year’s guest list and performance lineup included Beyonce, Jay Z, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Janet Jackson, Cardi B, Offset, Chance the Rapper, Cynthia Erivo, Khalid, Faith Evans, Lil Kim, Mase, Carl Thomas, Santana, Joni Mitchell, Brandi Carlile, Cyndi Lauper, Billy Porter, Apple CEO Tim Cook and party regular Rep. Nancy Pelosi.

Also taking the stage throughout the years were Aretha Franklin, Alicia Keys, Pink, Jennifer Hudson, Christina Aguilera, Usher, Smokey Robinson, Barry Manilow, Rod Stewart and David Foster.

Other guests have included John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Jane Fonda, Michael Keaton, Katie Holmes, Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford, Martha Stewart, Kylie Jenner, Alice Cooper, Pink Stevie Wonder, John Denver, Elton John, Justin Bieber, Sylvester Stallone, Travis Scott, Bebe Rexha and Chloe x Halle.

The pre-party took place at the Beverly Hills Hotel for many years before moving over to the Beverly Hilton. Whitney Houston performed several times. She sadly passed away just hours before the bash in 2012.

