Clint Eastwood says political correctness is 'weakening society'

Clint Eastwood thinks that political correctness is ‘weakening society’, and that he’s ‘never cautious’ about what he says.

The veteran actor and director, who’s doing the press rounds for his new movie The 15:17 To Paris, believes that as a result, society is losing its sense of humour.

“I’m never cautious about what I say because, you know, I’ve been around a long time, what can they do?” he told HeyUGuys.

“The political correctness era that we’re in is really not doing anyone any good. It’s taking everyone and weakening society. It doesn’t seem that people have to take themselves so serious.

“It seems like, I’m just lucky that I grew up in an era where we all lived in an area where everybody joked about everything.

“Nothing was politically incorrect because everything was always a joke with a sense of humour.

“People sometimes are losing that and taking themselves and everyone else seriously. I think they’re missing a lot and not enjoying the differences that we all have.”

View photos

Thriller The 15:17 To Paris tells the real-life story of the three American friends, two of whom were off-duty soldiers, who confronted a terrorist who opened fire on a train from Amsterdam to Paris in August, 2015.

The lead roles are played by the actual men involved, Spencer Stone, Anthony Sadler and Alek Skarlatos.

Reviews so far for the Eastwood-directed movie have not been kind, however.

The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw describes ‘excruciatingly dull backstories’, while Empire called it ‘thematically muddled and dramatically inert’.

Read more

Jim Carrey calls for Facebook boycott

First Deadpool 2 trailer

Call Me By Your Name director wanted to make Black Panther



