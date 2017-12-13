Clint Eastwood enlists real-life heroes for action in the first '15:17 to Paris' trailer

Clint Eastwood found critical and commercial success with 2016’s Sully, a dramatized account of Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger’s successful efforts to save all of the passengers aboard US Airways Flight 1549 by landing the plane in the Hudson River. Thus, it’s no shock to find the director returning to heroic real-life material for his forthcoming film — although unlike his past project, which starred Tom Hanks, his latest is most notable for being headlined by the actual men who lived its story.

Eastwood’s upcoming The 15:17 to Paris concerns the attempted terrorist attack that took place on Aug. 21, 2015 aboard a Thalys train traveling from Amsterdam to Paris. On that fateful day, a gunman was thwarted from carrying out his intended massacre by a group of passengers that included three Americans — Spencer Stone, Anthony Sadler and Alek Skarlatos — who, for their gallantry, where made Knights of the Legion of Honour by France’s president François Holland. In a unique twist, Stone, Sadler and Skarlatos will all star as themselves in Eastwood’s film, and as evidenced by the trailer (watch above), its action will also feature flashbacks to the trio’s youth, as well as Stone and Skarlatos’s military service.

Based on the trio’s memoir The 15:17 to Paris: The True Story of a Terrorist, a Train, and Three American Heroes (co-written with Jeffrey E. Stern), and also starring Judy Greer, Jenna Fischer, Ray Corasani, Tony Hale and Thomas Lennon, The 15:17 to Paris looks like another solid behind-the-camera outing from the indefatigable 87-year-old director.

The 15:17 to Paris arrives in theaters on Feb. 9, 2018.

