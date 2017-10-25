Clint Eastwood’s ’15:17 to Paris’ Gets February Release

Warner Bros. has given a Feb. 9, 2018, worldwide release date to Clint Eastwood’s drama “The 15:17 to Paris,” which centers on the heroes who derailed a 2015 terrorist attack during a highspeed train ride.

Sue Kroll, president of worldwide marketing and distribution, said, “Clint Eastwood is one of our most prolific and enduring filmmakers and we are thrilled to continue our longtime collaboration with him as we bring his next film to the screen. This is both a touching story of three lifelong friends and a compelling tale of patriotism and heroism, and we felt this would be a great window for audiences everywhere to experience this uplifting true story.”

The studio did not indicate whether “The 15:17 to Paris” would have an Academy Awards qualifying release before the end of the year.

The story is set on Aug. 21, 2015, when three Americans thwarted a terrorist attack on the Thalys train bound for Paris and follows the course of their lives, from the struggles of childhood to the series of unlikely events leading up to the attack.

The trio is comprised of Anthony Sadler, Oregon National guardsman Alek Skarlatos, and U.S. Air Force airman first class Spencer Stone — who play themselves in the film. Jenna Fischer, Judy Greer, and Ray Corasani also star along with Paul-Mikél Williams as the younger Sadler; Bryce Gheisar as the younger Skarlatos; and William Jennings as the younger Stone.

Eastwood’s most recent films were “Sully” and “American Sniper,” both of which generated strong box office returns. He directed from a screenplay by Dorothy Blyskal, based on the book “The 15:17 to Paris: The True Story of a Terrorist, a Train, and Three American Heroes” by Sadler, Skarlatos, Stone, and Jeffrey E. Stern.

Eastwood also produced the film, along with Tim Moore, Kristina Rivera, and Jessica Meier. The film’s executive producer is Village Roadshow’s Bruce Berman.

“The 15:17 to Paris” will open against Universal’s “Fifty Shades Freed,” Sony’s “Peter Rabbit,” and Entertainment Studios’ “The Hurricane Heist.”

