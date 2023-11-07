Cliff Richard makes multiple visits to Bedford Indian restaurant

The singer signed autographs for staff and customers

Sir Cliff Richard has surprised staff and customers at a restaurant after visiting twice in one week.

The singer had been rehearsing for his tour in Thurleigh, Bedfordshire, when he visited the Blue Monk Nepalese & Indian Restaurant in Bedford.

He visited the venue on Tuesday with his secretary and returned on Friday with a large group of people.

Fokrul Islam, who works at the High Street restaurant, said the star left a "nice big tip".

Sir Cliff Richard posed for photos with customers, including this living dhal

He brought 20 people with him for his return visit where he ordered a large banquet including sag aloo, palak gosh and chicken tikka masala.

The group shared 20 poppadoms and had sticky toffee pudding with an Irish coffee for desert.

Mr Islam said Sir Cliff complimented the food and said "the restaurant decor is fabulous".

Sir Cliff had previously visited the restaurant in September 2022 and according to Mr Islam has ordered takeaway from the business also.

He said he was "very down to earth man is such kind soul".

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830