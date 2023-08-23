Cleveland County carnival-goers to pay a fair fair fare for fun and entertainment

Aug. 23—The Cleveland County Fair Board has worked all year to get ready for its annual fair, which will run from Sept. 7-10 at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds, 615 E. Robinson St.

One of the most popular aspects of the fair, according to Christa Spears, District 3 board member, is that it is free to the public.

"It is a state statute that it be free, so it is free to enter and to come and look around," Spears said. "A lot of the events are free to watch. The money comes from the county, with the entertainment being paid by the fair board."

Jake Calvert, District 1 board member, said the fair offers fair prices for patrons after they've entered the grounds, too.

"It is probably the cheapest, best entertainment you can find in Cleveland County over the course of three days," said Calvert. "We have live music, arm wrestling, weightlifting, the carnival, a car show, tractor pulls — there's something for everybody at the fair."

Spears expects about 10,000 people to take advantage of the free fair fare, about the same number that came last year.

"People can expect to have a good time. It's the place to bring family or friends and enjoy spending time together," said Spears. "You can enjoy the animals, food, riding the rides or playing games at the carnival, shopping at the vendor's booths, sitting and watching the entertainment of the day or just walking through the buildings and looking at all the neat fair exhibits."

Those involved in Future Farmers of America, 4-H, Oklahoma Home and Community Education, and other community members will be competing for top prizes in livestock, produce, food, art, and more.

Calvert said his son, who just graduated from high school, was the fourth generation of Calvert family members to participate in the livestock show.

"You see people in the fair you might not see the rest of the year," he said. "You'll see old friends, including people I was in 4-H with 30 years ago. It's a time to come together, remember, and be nostalgic, and at the same time look forward to the next generation."

He said young livestock growers have worked hard throughout the year for competition, as have OHCE members.

"The fair represents a chance for OHCE members to show off their quilts and baked goods and jellies and jams and canning," Calvert said.

He said in the canning community, OHCE members are familiar with each other's recipes, many of which have been passed from one generation to the next.

"They may say, 'Oh, boy! It's grandma's recipe.' That was her grandma's recipe and it's double top secret. They keep it in a vault and they take a great deal of pride carrying on a tradition that's been handed down for generations," he said.

Courtney DeKalb-Myers, horticulture and 4-H educator at Cleveland County Oklahoma State University Extension, said applicants don't need to be a part of an official group to submit entries for competition.

"Anybody can enter anything into this fair," she said. "There are so many different categories and everyone has different talents. Even if they're not related to agriculture or if they're not a canner, there's still photography or digital arts and things like that."

Calvert said he supports the fair because it is a space for contributors to show off the hard work they have put in all year, especially for young people.

"You are hard pressed to find a better work ethic for pride and craftsmanship than you'll find in 4-H and FFA kids who have done their own gardening or canning," he said. "It's not so much about the product or ease of procurement as much as the work that goes into it."

Spears said the fair first opened in 1908 and moved to its current location in the mid 1950s.

"It always amazes me how smoothly it all comes together, but I guess it might have something to do with it being planned every year since 1908," she said. "It is a labor of love."

Those interested in riding a ferris wheel, mighty mouse, Comet II roller coaster, carousel, tea cups, bumper cars, mega drop, or bumper cars can visit the carnival section of the fair, which is being put on by Wade Entertainment.

"They bring a great set-up, they go to the state fair when they leave here," Spears said.

She said she supports the fair because it is a safe place where she can bring her family.

"My family also enjoys participating in the fair. I have some livestock showers in the family and some bakers in the family," she said. "Serving on the fair board is a nice way for me to give back to the people and the county where I grew up and live in now."

For more information, including a schedule, visit clevelandcountyfair.org/101/County-Fair.

