Clayton Echard and Rachel Recchia Poke Fun at 'Reality TV Trauma' as They Reunite Beside Bachelor Pals

Clayton Echard and Rachel Recchia https://www.instagram.com/reel/CoIhE8fgrlQ/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D https://www.instagram.com/stories/claytonechard/3028750516172436100/

Clayton Echard/instagram

Clayton Echard, Rachel Recchia and the rest of their reality show friends have nothing but good attitudes about their time on TV!

Echard, 29, and Recchia, 26, reunited on social media Wednesday, nearly one year after their split aired on season 26 of The Bachelor.

The duo made light of their reality show history alongside Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli and fellow Bachelor nation alums Blake Horstmann and Michelle Young.

"When you get over your reality tv trauma," wrote Gibelli, 29 — who is currently dating Horstmann — on top of an Instagram reel set to audio which states, "A win is a win."

She jokingly captioned the clip, "But did we?"

RELATED: Bachelor Nation Divided Over Clayton Echard's Finale Choice After Controversial Season

Echard, 29, also shared a clip of himself spending time and eating breakfast with his "friends" including Recchia, Horstmann, Gibelli, Young and Caelynn Miller-Keyes on his Instagram Story.

The group appears to be together for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am event in California, which they documented on their respective Instagrams.

Clayton Echard and Rachel Recchia https://www.instagram.com/reel/CoIhE8fgrlQ/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D https://www.instagram.com/stories/claytonechard/3028750516172436100/

Clayton Echard/instagram

On Gibelli's Instagram Story, she shared photos with other Bachelor Nation stars Ben Higgins and Wells Adams, the latter of whom documented himself participating in the Monterey County golf outing.

Former Bachelor star Bob Guiney also attended the event and shared a group shot showing Recchia, Adams, Echard, Young, Miller-Keyes on the golf course to his Instagram Story.

"Such a fun crew," he wrote above the image.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

bob guiney takes pic with the bachelor folks https://www.instagram.com/stories/bobguiney/3028923869214620860/

bob guiney/instagram

RELATED: The Bachelor's Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Announce Split: 'Not an Easy Time for Either of Us'

As Bachelor fans may realize, this appears to be one of the first times that Echard and Recchia, 26, have reunited since their public split.

Story continues

The pair first met on the season 26 of The Bachelor. Echard decided not to give his final rose to Recchia or Gabby Windey in order to pursue a relationship with another woman he'd previously sent home: Susie Evans.

Though Evans initially said no to Echard, the pair revealed they were together on After the Final Rose. However, the relationship ended in September.

In a Instagram joint statement, the former couple shared in part, "With incredibly heavy hearts, we wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways. For anyone who has ever loved, knows this was a painful decision to make and not one taken lightly."

RELATED: Rachel Recchia Wants to 'Move on with My Life' After Tino's Infidelity: 'I Still Believe in Love'

Recchia and Windey went on to co-lead season 19 of The Bachelorette. Recchia ended her engagement to Tino Franco after she learned he cheated on her.

The reality star told PEOPLE in September that she hoped she and Tino "can get to a point where we are at peace" but ultimately, she wanted to "move on with my life."

"I obviously still believe in love and I really know it'll come along when it's ready," she said. "I am looking forward to this time to myself and to be able to reflect on everything and move forward."

Windey, 32, and her fiancé Erich Schwer also split while she was competing on Dancing with the Stars in November.