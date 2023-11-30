Claudio Castagnoli: Ring Of Honor Is Still A Great Place For Younger Talent

Claudio Castagnoli has been one of the top stars in both ROH and AEW. He is currently part of the Blackpool Combat Club and dominates the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Recently, the Swiss Superman was interviewed by WrestleTalk’s Luke Owen. During the interview, Castagnoli shared what he thinks of the current version of Ring of Honor. Specifically, he was asked about ROH after it came under the management of Tony Khan.

“It’s still a great place for younger talent to show off what they got. To prove themselves and that’s the fun for me. And for me, it was like back when I was champ when it was just the Orlando tapings as we call them where it was just like on the Sound Stage, which I kind of prefer because they had a different, distinct look to it. I would like, maybe in the future for Ring of Honor almost to go back to like its own look which I feel helps. But even now, like the way it is, it’s still fun because you see different talent on Ring of Honor. You see new talent on Ring of Honor, you see talent from Ring of Honor kind of moving slowly towards Rampage and Dynamite. As you’ve seen with the Gates of Agony for example, who are in New Japan currently.

“So I think it’s a lot of fun for people who really love wrestling and kind of want to go deeper into like who’s going to be the next big thing or who’s going to pop up next or so. It’s kind of what Ring of Honor has always been, which is like a proving ground for people who want to step up and explore on the scene,” Claudio Castagnoli said.

Claudio Castagnoli on Eddie Kingston’s run as the ROH World Champion

While speaking on the same episode, Claudio Castagnoli shared his thoughts on one of his biggest rivals and the current ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston.

“I think it was better when I was the champion. Current champion … (laughs) don’t want to mention any names. I give him credit you know? Like, I said that before. Even if I don’t really respect him, I give him credit. He’s been a fighting champ. And you know he has a lot of passion for Ring of Honor because you know, growing up when you know the Ring of Honor he idolizes was with Xavier and Homicide, those were his idols. And he is trying to live up to their legacies. So, that’s good for him.”

