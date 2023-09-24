Classical music groups take the local stage

Sep. 24—The classical music season gets into high gear in October, with the four major organizations—the Hawai 'i Symphony Orchestra, Hawaii Opera Theatre, Chamber Music Hawaii and The Honolulu Chamber Music Series—presenting concerts in October.

The classical music season gets into high gear in October, with the four major organizations—the Hawai 'i Symphony Orchestra, Hawaii Opera Theatre, Chamber Music Hawaii and The Honolulu Chamber Music Series—presenting concerts in October. Don't forget that Blaisdell Concert Hall is undergoing renovation, so be sure to check the venue.

Here are concerts through the end of 2023. We'll get back to you for the rest of their seasons.

Hawai 'i Symphony Orchestra New Maestro Dane Lam has proven to be a lively leader on stage. His programming as artistic director is no less dynamic, with an emphasis on music and musicians of the Pacific, paired with traditional European repertoire. "It's a great combination between the old and the new, music from far away and music right from our islands, " he said.—Halekulani Masterworks Series' opening concert features resident composer Michael-Thomas Foumai's dynamic "Children of Gods." Inspired by Hawaiian mythology, it references the goddesses Hina and Pele, and the god Maui. Violinist Jennifer Koh returns with a commissioned project, "Procession, " by Missy Mazzoli and "Scheherazade " fills out the evening. 4 p.m. Oct. 8, Hawaii Theatre.—The series' second concert has an environmentalist theme. Australian didgeridoo virtuoso William Barton stars in Peter Sculthorpe's "Earth Cry, " and Seattle-born violinist Simone Porter plays Jean Sibelius' Violin Concerto. Tchaikovsky is also on the program. 4 p.m. Nov. 5, Hawaii Theatre.—The final Masterworks concert for 2023 includes Alan Hovhaness' "Silver Pilgrimage, " which features Indian and East Asian themes. HSO principal trumpeter Zachary Silberschlag plays Evan Fein's Trumpet Concerto. Mozart's "Jupiter " symphony concludes the concert. 4 p.m. Dec. 3, Hawaii Theatre.

Tickets are $10-$99 for individual concerts ; $180-$612 subscriptions. Visit myhso.org or call 808-380-7720.

Hawaii Opera Theatre The local opera company is offering "a compelling season, with some things that we've never done before, " said HOT executive director Andrew Morgan. "It's a season of tragedy, after our season of comedy last year."

The opera's fall 2023 production — there will be two more in 2024—is a small, modern opera, "An American Dream, " which explores the experiences of a Japanese American family and a German Jewish immigrant during WWII. The Honouliuli National Historic Site is partnering with HOT for the project and will host a discussion after the performances at the Moanalua High School Performing Arts Center, which take place Oct. 13-15. The opera also will be performed Oct. 20 at Leeward Community College and Oct. 22, Castle Performing Arts Center. Composer Jack Perla and librettist Jessica Murphy Moo will be on hand for some performances.

Soprano Helen Zhibing Huang stars in the opera, appearing with local mezzo Sarah Lambert Connelly.

"It's pretty heavy, in a very dramatic, tragic way, " Morgan said of the opera, which he described as having approachable music. "It's all about possessions, and things that you value, things that make a culture."

Tickets are $30-$100. Visit hawaiiopera.org.

Chamber Music Hawaii Chamber Music Hawaii is the latest local classical music organization to get new leadership, with timpanist Chris Cabrera taking over as general manager. There will be an introductory concert at 6 p.m. Saturday at Studio 909, 949 Kapiolani Blvd. $15. Other concerts for 2023 :—"Hard-Boiled Wonderland." Foumai's piano concerto, featuring guest artist Thomas Yee, piano professor at University of Hawaii at Manoa. 7 p.m. Oct 20., Doris Duke Theatre, Honolulu Museum of Art. Repeat performance Oct. 21, Paliku Theatre, Windward Community College.—"Rhythmic Resonance and Breath of Sound." UH composition professor Thomas Osborne's work blends percussion with wind instruments. 7 p.m. Nov. 18, Doris Duke Theatre. Repeats Nov. 20, St. John Lutheran Church, 1004 Kailua Road.—"Holiday Brass." A holiday tradition returns to the Cathedral of St. Andrew, 229 Queen Emma Square. 7 p.m. Dec. 17.—"A Raiatea Christmas." Raiatea Helm's vocals are backed by the Honolulu Brass. 6 :30 p.m. Dec. 18, Blue Note Hawaii. $25-$35.

Unless noted, all concerts are $35. Visit chambermusichawaii.org or call 808-489-5038.

Honolulu Chamber Music Series Violinist Jennifer Koh follows up her symphony performance with a recital featuring selections from her Grammy-winning album "Alone Together, " as well as Bach solo works. 7 :30 p.m. Oct. 10 at Orvis Auditorium.

Tickets are $50, $15 for students. Visit honoluluchambermusicseries.org or call Hawaii at Manoa Outreach College at 808-956-8246.