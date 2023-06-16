Class of 2023: See Lola Consuelos, Heaven Hart, Sasha Obama and more celebrity kids graduate

Kevin Hart's daughter Heaven and Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola are among those in the Class of 2023. (Photo: kevinhart4real via Instagram, kellyripa via Instagram)

While they're not actually related to most of us, celebrity kids often feel familiar, because we've seen them grow up in front of us. This spring, many of them hit a milestone — graduation, from college, high school... and even pre-K.

Their parents were there to support them and, in most cases, take a snapshot.

Take a peek:

Heaven Hart

The daughter of Kevin Hart and his ex-wife, Torrei, made her parents proud as she received a diploma from the private Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles. Torrei even shared footage of Heaven's on-stage address; She was the salutatorian, which gave her time to crack a joke, just as her dad would have.

Kevin, who has four children in all, shared his own words: "Heav, you made me so proud yesterday," he wrote. "Doo, Zo & Ori are all watching you. ...You are the best big sister ever!!!!!! We all love you so much!!!!!!"

Lola Consuelos

"We are so proud of you," Ripa captioned a photo collection of the New York University student's big day. Lola's dad looked just as elated.

Sasha Obama

Hard to believe that the youngest Obama, who was just 7 when her family moved into the White House, is old enough to receive a degree from the University of Southern California's Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences. Her parents, former President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, plus sister Malia were there to cheer her on.

Drake Gaines

Gaines, who's the son of house-flipping gurus Chip and Joanna Gaines, graduated from high school this year, which his mom commemorated with a sweet collection of photos of him over the years.

"It feels like just yesterday that we were cheering him on as he took his first steps… but last weekend, as he walked across the stage to receive his high school diploma (!!) we were cheering him on as he took his first steps into a world beyond what he’s known. We’re so proud of you, Drake," she wrote.

Story continues

Luca Facinelli

Exes Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli posed for photos at their daughter's graduation from the New School in New York City.

A day earlier, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star explained that she had told Luca she wouldn't be able to make it, so that she could surprise her — which she definitely did.

True Thompson

Khloé Kardashian was "not ok" after True, her daughter with Tristan Thompson, finished pre-K.

Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner huge daughter Stormi at her pre-K graduation. (Photo: Instagram)

True's cousin Stormi, the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, marked the same milestone — just as adorably.

David Daniel Otunga Jr.

EGOT status holder Jennifer Hudson summoned her fans to congratulate her son, whose dad is her ex David Otunga. "My baby is a high schooler now!" she exclaimed.

Mingus Lucien Reedus

Count Helena Christensen and Norman Reedus as another set of friendly exes who celebrated together at this year's cap and gown ceremonies. Mingus, who's already a model like his mom, was part of New York University's crop of grads.

Ivey Joan Watson

Jamie Lynn Spears cheers on her daughter Ivey Joan at her graduation. (Photo: Instagram)

The daughter of Jamie Lynn Spears and husband Jamie Watson celebrated the completion of preschool.

Ava Sambora

Heather Locklear was "such a proud mama" when Ava, her daughter with ex Richie Sambora, earned an advanced degree from USC.

Bentley Edwards

Remember little Bentley from Teen Mom? He's on to high school. Mom Maci Bookout, stepdad Taylor McKinney and his younger siblings marked the milestone with a family photo.

Sascha Seinfeld

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld's daughter — her mom called her "our wonder girl" — is now a graduate of Duke University.

Gunner Pratt

Reality TV alums Spencer and Heidi Pratt's older son Gunner will start kindergarten in the fall. (Younger son Ryker is 7 months old.) His mom said she already has "so many tears of joy and reflection."