Clare Crawley Says She Refuses to 'Stay Down' Despite Hard Time Following Dale Moss Split

Clare Crawley attends Day 2 at Alo House on June 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Clare Crawley is staying positive amid her breakup from Dale Moss.

On Saturday, the former Bachelorette star, 40, shared a post on her Instagram Story in which she hinted that she is struggling following her split from Moss, 33.

Crawley posted a video of herself walking her dog and wrote, "It takes a lot to bring me to my knees... But damn this week has pushed me to that point."

"One thing I refuse to do though is stay down. I'll be dammed [sic] if I let it all take me out, so amidst all this, I'm taking steps even if [they] are small," she continued. "I will feed myself the right food, drink some water and handle it the best I know how."

Concluding her candid message, Crawley added, "I want you to know the messages of support + love from my Insta fam haven't gone unnoticed 🤍."

Last week, an insider told PEOPLE that Crawley and Moss had split "two weeks ago" after rekindling their romance earlier this year.

Crawley and Moss met on her season of The Bachelorette, which aired last year. Though they left the ABC series early as an engaged couple just two weeks in, the pair called it quits in January.

"I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time," Moss wrote in a statement posted on Instagram at the time.

"We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives," he continued. "We only hope the best things for one another."

Crawley later claimed that she "was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time" as fans. "Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed," she wrote on Instagram.

"This was not what I expected or hoped for and am still trying to process this. 2020 was one hell of a year, with COVID, battling severe anxiety post-show, balancing a public new relationship, all while slowly losing my mother," she continued. "It hasn't been ideal circumstances, but that is life right. I have been looking forward to the light at the end of the tunnel."

Though the two sparked reconciliation rumors soon after their breakup, they didn't make their reunion Instagram official until April. In July, a source told PEOPLE that Crawley and Moss "took things really slowly when they got back together."

"They wanted to make sure they were on the same page," the source continued. "They care so much about each other."

Earlier this week, Crawley addressed the recent breakup on Instagram for the first time since the news broke.

"I hate that I even have to say this, but in response to all the questions that are coming my way right now…I'm choosing not to speak right now on the details of my relationship, because at the end of the day anyone can put on an ACT or throw words together to form any narrative they want," she captioned an Instagram photo of her hand intertwined with her mother's.

"What I will speak on is emotionally and physically I'm going through a lot with healing from my recent surgery still, and my mother being placed on hospice care now," Crawley continued. "So my energy is focused on grieving, healing, and being present at home here in Sacramento while trying to share and help others going through similar life experiences as I'm sharing today."

"I am just thankful for the people in my life who offer genuine unconditional love with no personal gain, and stand by me through thick and thin," she added. "ESPECIALLY WHEN THE CAMERAS ARE OFF with no accolades."

"actions speak for themselves," the reality star concluded.