Clara City, Minnesota, arts and craft show celebrates 50 years

Nov. 1—CLARA CITY

— Today, the

Clara City Fall Arts and Craft Show

stretches across four buildings, hosts more than 170 different vendors and welcomes thousands of people on the first Saturday of November. Fifty years ago when the show got its start, it was a much less extensive affair.

"It started small in the lunch room of the junior high," said Sherron Thein, who, along with Chris Vosak, established

Briggs Motley Promotions

and started the impressive 50-year run of the popular arts and crafts show in 1973. Thein now runs the business with her daughter Janine Hubbard.

As the years passed, the show steadily grew, taking over space in the MACCRAY High School, the Clara City hall, Corner Drug and St. Clara's Catholic Church. The show has expanded so much that shuttle buses now take patrons from building to building.

"It is a bustling atmosphere," Hubbard said. "It is a really cool atmosphere."

The Clara City Fall Arts and Craft Show is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4. Visitors can park at the high school. There will be drawings for door prizes such as Tim McGraw concert tickets and Green Lake Cruise tickets. There will also be thank-you gifts for those who get to the show right away in the morning on a first-come, first-get basis. Admission is $3 for those over the age of 12.

"It is shopping entertainment," Thein said.

Thein said Briggs Motley started as a side gig, a way to bring in some extra money. She never imagined it would last 50 years, or that the business would grow to include even more craft shows across the area.

Briggs Motley also put on the May show in Alexandria, the Spicer Fourth of July market, the New London Fall Show and a second show in Clara City, this one in the spring. At one point the business was putting on about 15 different arts and craft shows across the state, along with holding a few in other states.

"It is fun. I find it very enjoyable," Thein said. "There is something about watching something grow."

The Briggs Motley shows offer shoppers a chance to peruse the goods and wares of unique artists, crafts people, bakers and more. One never knows what they may find at the shows, and the stock is always changing as the vendors offer new things or as new vendors join. Each show has its own feel and atmosphere.

"We have handmade vendors, home-based business vendors, cottage food vendors," Hubbard said. "We just have a good variety."

One of the things that makes the Briggs Motley shows so special is how connected to family it is. Thein and Hubbard have officially been business partners since 2011, but Hubbard, like so many of her family members, has played an integral part in the business' success most of her life. Even today, Thein and her helpers make most of the refreshments at the show, including all the desserts.

"Her carrot cake is amazing," Hubbard said of her mom's baking, adding there have been lines down the hall for the super nachos stand.

Over the entire 50-year run of the Clara City show, it has only twice missed its first Saturday of November date, usually around deer hunting opener. It, along with all the other Briggs Motley shows, was canceled in 2020. The only time it had to be rescheduled was in 1991, thanks to the famous — or rather, infamous — Halloween blizzard.

The coronavirus pandemic did have an impact on the shows, but they all seem to have bounced back. The Spicer Fourth of July show, held outdoors, is also in a bit of a rebuilding mode after weather did serious damage to many of the vendors' tents and product.

However, what doesn't seem to have changed is the excitement people had once the shows returned after the pandemic cancellation.

"The people were ready to get shopping," Hubbard said.

Thein and Hubbard are proud of the opportunities the shows provide both the vendors and shoppers that come. Many vendors have set up at the Clara City Fall Show for decades and have told Thein it is one of the best around.

The Clara City show has been around so long that it has now become a multi-generational event. Grandmothers, mothers and daughters meet for a day of shopping at vendors' booths that have also been at the show for decades.

"We want our vendors to have a good show," Hubbard said. "We want the patrons that come to our show to have a fun time, a good time. We really care about that."

The Clara City Fall show holds a special place in Thein and Hubbard's hearts. They like being able to bring a lot of people to their hometown of Clara City, and spread the show over many areas.

"This is our favorite show," Hubbard said. "It makes us proud to bring a show to our community."

Thein and Hubbard urge anyone who hasn't come to the Clara City fall show to give it a chance and help them celebrate not only the show's 50th anniversary but Thein's half of a century running Briggs Motley.

"I'm very proud of my mom," Hubbard said. "Fifty years in business as a woman, that is amazing."