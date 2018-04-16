Claire Foy reveals Lisbeth Salander hair transformation as 'The Girl in the Spider's Web' wraps

Claire Foy gets makeover for The Girl in the Spider’s Web

Claire Foy is rocking a far edgier hairdo than when she played Queen Elizabeth II.



That’s because The Crown star has just finished shooting The Girl in the Spider’s Web, in which she plays punk hacker Lisbeth Salander, and she showed off the new look at a photocall for the film.

Though Claire’s hair wasn’t coiffed into the spiky style favoured by the late Stieg Larsson heroine, it did hint at what’s to come in the new movie, based on the latest book in the Millenium series, written by David Lagercrantz.

The film co-stars Sverrir Gudnason, Lakeith Stanfield, and Stephen Merchant and was shot in Stockholm with director Fede Alvarez at the helm.

Gudnason takes on the role of journalist Mikael Blomkvist (Sverrir Gudnason), who teams up with Lisbeth as they “find themselves caught in a web of spies, cyber criminals, and corrupt government officials.”

Salander has previously been played by Noomi Rapace – in the Swedish film trilogy – while Rooney Mara played her in the David Fincher’s adaptation of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, with Daniel Craig as Blomkvist.

Stanfield plays Alona Casales, an NSA security expert who is tracking Salander while Merchant’s role has yet to be confirmed.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web is scheduled to be released on November 9, 2018

