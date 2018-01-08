Claire Foy and Catherine Zeta-Jones turn Golden Globes red carpet black

Actresses opted to wear black gowns in solidarity with victims of abuse.

Claire Foy, Meryl Streep Catherine Zeta-Jones and Amy Poehler are among the actresses who have chosen to wear black to the Golden Globes in support of the victims of sexual harassment and assault.

The Crown star Foy, who is nominated for her role playing the Queen in the Netflix series, arrived dressed in a black double-breasted trouser suit.

View photos Claire Foy, left, and Matt Smith (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) More

She teamed the look with slicked-back hair and red lipstick, with a badge reading ’50:50 Actresses Equal Representation’ pinned to her cuff, as she walked down the red carpet with co-star Matt Smith.

Zeta-Jones arrived in a plunging lace black gown with a see-through skirt, teamed with green jewellery.

View photos Catherine Zeta-Jones (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) More

Streep arrived with activist Ai-jen Poo in an off-the-shoulder black gown, while Poehler arrived in a long black dress with a cape detail accompanied by Saru Jayaraman, the president of Restaurant Opportunities Centers (ROC) United & ROC Action and director of the Food Labour Research Center at the University of California, Berkeley.

View photos Amy Poehler, left, and Saru Jayaraman arrive at the ceremony (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) More

Big Little Lies star Laura Dern arrived on the red carpet with farm workers activist Monica Ramirez, both in black dresses.

She shared a picture of the pair on Instagram, captioned: “On our way! Holding our mothers and grandmothers and all brave women who taught us about Voice.”