Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy Are Expecting Baby No. 3

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy are preparing to welcome their third child, their rep confirms to PEOPLE.

The couple will soon be a family of five as Danes, 43, is pregnant with baby No. 3, following a busy year for the proud parents, who tied the knot in 2009 and are also mom and dad to sons Cyrus Michael Christopher, 10, and 4-year-old Rowan.

Danes previously raved about enjoying her pregnancy with Rowan in 2018 during a break from work. "Pretty soon I get to retire for a little while and just be pregnant, which I look forward to," she said at an FYC event for Homeland.

"It feels like a huge luxury," Danes added. "When I was pregnant with my first son, I worked until I was in my eighth month, so this feels like a huge gift, to have a chance to kick my feet up a little bit."

The Golden Globe winner previously told PEOPLE that "motherhood is amazing" as she brought Cyrus to set while filming the Showtime series.

"He says, 'Action!'" said Dane. "He's a real set baby. It's really sweet. He loves the [show's operations room] because of all the lights. It's a great environment for a kid. It's the circus!"

Danes and Dancy's happy news comes after she was nominated for a Golden Globe last month in the best supporting actress in a limited series category for her performance in Fleishman Is in Trouble. The actress has four other Golden Globes. She has also been nominated for a Critics' Choice Award.

In addition to starring in Downton Abbey: A New Era, Dancy, 47, joined the Law & Order franchise last year with the revival of the 1990 flagship series.

