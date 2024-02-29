City to hold pop-up event celebrating Black history Thursday evening

Feb. 28—The city of Santa Fe is holding a pop-up event celebrating Black art and culture Thursday evening, the final day of Black History Month.

"Proud To Be Black. And That's A Fact," scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. in the Community Gallery at the downtown Santa Fe Community Convention Center, is also aimed at revitalizing the art space with live music, artwork, catered food and refreshments.

Sharla Russell, deputy director of the city Arts and Culture Department, said the free event is an opportunity to celebrate Black history while reintroducing people to the Community Gallery, which has remained dormant for several months.

"We really just want to have some fun with the larger community and say come and meet us and we'd love to meet you," Russell said.

The pop-up event was proposed to the city by the New Mexico Office of African American Affairs, which has held similar events across the state in February.

Phillip King, economic and community development coordinator for the state agency, said the Santa Fe event will hopefully draw interest from more vendors and performers to "pick up steam" for a series of pop-ups around the state between Black History Month and Juneteenth.

"The more, the merrier," King said, noting Black history is important all year long.

Thursday's pop-up will include live music from Shani Harvie, who is also an employee of the New Mexico Office of Justice, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; catering from Taos-based LeeCooks Church; and art on loan from two Black-owned galleries in Santa Fe, Dane Wells Gallery and Aaron Payne Fine Art, as well as sculptures from the African American Performing Arts Center in Albuquerque.

The end of the month coincided with the hiring of a new Community Gallery manager, John Dickinson. He succeeds Rod Lambert, who served as the department's deputy director and gallery manager before his departure last year.

Russell said when the Arts and Culture Department realized it would have the resources and staff capacity to host a Black history event, it jumped into action to pull everything together.

The pop-up is one of the first of what Russell hopes will be a number of displays and events throughout the year as the gallery space is revamped, she added.

"We are still working our way to getting the gallery up on a permanent basis but we have big plans," she said.

Arts and Culture Director Chelsey Johnson said the first display will be an exhibition of student art from ArtWorks Santa Fe, which brings art programs to Santa Fe Public Schools.

The city also plans to have two displays that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a display partnering with UNESCO.

"The gallery is coming back to life," Johnson said.