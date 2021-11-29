'Citizen Ashe' sneak peek: 'His racquet had to talk'

Sports Associated Press

Mike Krzyzewski’s final team at Duke has reached a familiar milestone: No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll. The Blue Devils jumped four spots to the top of Monday's poll following a win against Gonzaga that knocked the Bulldogs from the top spot. This is the 127th week at No. 1 for Krzyzewski and the 145th for the Blue Devils, ahead of the late John Wooden (121) and UCLA (134).