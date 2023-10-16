Cineflix Rights Closes Deals on ‘Last King of The Cross,’ ‘Reginald the Vampire,’ ‘Sugar’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Cineflix Rights has closed multiple international deals across its slate, including returning seasons of “Last King of The Cross” and “ Reginald the Vampire ,” as well as the movie “Sugar.”

“Last King of The Cross” charts the rise of John Ibrahim from poverty-stricken immigrant to the most infamous nightclub mogul in Sydney’s Kings Cross. Season 2 of the show, which has been acquired by Sky (U.K.), Warner Bros. Discovery (New Zealand), and Paramount+ (Canada), will delve deeper into the seductive and dangerous world of Kings Cross as John expands his empire into the booming queer nightclub scene.

More from Variety

NBC Universal International Networks has acquired Season 2 of “Reginald the Vampire” for France, Iberia, Central and Eastern Europe, German-speaking Europe and the UK, along with Sky (U.K.), Canada’s Bell Media (Seasons 1&2), and M6’s 6Play streaming platform. Inspired by Johnny B. Truant’s Fat Vampire novels, the series stars Jacob Batalon (“Spider-Man: No Way Home”) and Mandela Van Peebles (“Mayor of Kingstown”) and Em Haine (“Fargo”).

Cineflix has also scored deals on “Sugar,” a feature thriller inspired by the dramatic real-life story of the ‘Cocaine Cowgirls,’ two young Canadian influencers on a dream trip which turns into a nightmare when they become entangled in a deadly drug smuggling operation. The movie has been acquired by Lifetime (U.S.) and Paramount+ (U.K.). It stars Katherine McNamara (“Shadowhunters,” “Maze Runner: The Death Cure”), Jasmine Sky Sarin (“Perfect High”), Armand Assante (“Gotti”) and Éric Bruneau (“Corroner”).

“Alongside working with producers to develop and launch new dramas, building successful scripted franchises is a key part of our strategy,” said James Durie, head of scripted at Cineflix Rights. Along with closing second-season deals for “Last King of The Cross” and “Reginald the Vampire,” Durie said Cineflix was also “building a sizeable movie and feature business with thrillers like ‘Sugar.'”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.