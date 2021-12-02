Cindy Williams Remembers ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Co-Star Eddie Mekka: “I Love You Dearly”

Cindy Williams paid tribute to her Laverne & Shirley co-star Eddie Mekka today, tweeting her love and calling the late actor “a world-class talent who could do it all.”

The tweet (see it below) also includes a video of Mekka highlights from Laverne & Shirley, with many of the clips showcasing Mekka’s song-and-dance skills.

“My darling Eddie,” writes Williams. “A world-class talent who could do it all. I love you dearly. I’ll miss you so much. But oh the marvelous memories.”

Mekka played the sitcom’s Carmine Ragusa, high school sweetheart of Williams’ Shirley Feeney on the smash ’70s sitcom. He died Nov. 27 at his home in Newhall, CA, at age 69.

Another Laverne & Shirley co-star, Michael McKean, who played Lenny Kosnowski, also remembered Mekka in a tweet today: “A sad goodbye to Eddie Mekka this morning. A genuinely good guy and purveyor of cheer whenever things got cheerless. Value these people. RIP, Eddie.”

Penny Marshall, who played the series’ Laverne DeFazio, died in 2018 at 75. David Lander, who played Squiggy, died in 2020 at 73. Series creator Garry Marshall, Penny’s brother, died in 2016 at 81.

