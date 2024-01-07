Cindy Morgan, ‘Tron’ and ‘Caddyshack’ Star, Dies at 69

Cindy Morgan, the actor best known for playing Lacey Underall in “Caddyshack” and Lora/Yori in Disney’s original “Tron” film, has died. She was 69.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office in Florida confirmed the news to the Los Angeles Times, saying Morgan died of natural causes. Officials were not able to specify when she died.

Morgan gained notoriety for her performance as blonde bombshell Lacey in the 1980 sports comedy “Caddyshack,” starring Bill Murray, Chevy Chase and Rodney Dangerfield.

“‘Caddyshack’ was my first film and I’ll say that the end product was so completely different, it was originally about the caddies,” Morgan said in a 2012 interview. “So at first, I had nothing to lose to audition. It was fun. All I did was focus on making the person sweat. Look ’em in the eye, do that thing many women know how to do.”

After guesting on such series as “The Love Boat,” “Vega$” and “Chips,” she starred in 1982’s “Tron” as computer programmer Lora Baines and Yori, her alter-ego in the sci-fi film’s computer-generated world. She returned to the “Tron” world as the voice of Ma3a in the video game “Tron 2.0,” which was released in 2003.

Morgan appeared on multiple television series throughout the ’80s and early ’90s, including “Bring ‘Em Back Alive,” “Hawaiian Heat,” “Masquerade,” “The Fall Guy,” “Tough Cookies,” “Beverly Hills Buntz,” “Falcon Crest,” “Matlock,” “Mancuso, FBI,” “Hunter” and “The Larry Sanders Show.” She also worked on TV movies such as “The Midnight’ Hour” (1985), “Solomon’s Universe” (1985), “Dead Weekend” (1995), “Amanda & the Alien” (1995) and “Out There” (1995).

Along with “Caddyshack” and “Tron,” Morgan’s film credits include 1979’s “Up Yours,” 1995’s “Galaxis” and 2006’s “Open Mic’rs.” Her most recent role was voicing Mason’s Mother in the 2022 indie film “Face of the Trinity.”

