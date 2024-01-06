Cindy Morgan Dies: ‘Caddyshack’ And ‘Tron’ Actress Was 69

Actress Cindy Morgan, who memorably played a temptress in the 1980 film Caddyshack, has died in Florida, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

No cause or location was given.

More from Deadline

Morgan played Lacey Underall in Caddyshack opposite Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, and Rodney Dangerfield. She was the county club owner’s niece whose electric allure captured every male’s attention.

Her film resume includes Tron and Galaxis, Silent Fury, and Up Yours, among other movies.

Her TV appearances included The Love Boat, CHiPs, The Fall Guy, Falcon Crest, Matlock and more.

In total, she had 37 acting credits.

No details on survivors or memorials was immediately available.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.