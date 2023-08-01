Cindy Crawford's 1992 Pepsi ad was iconic. Her latest project pays homage.

Model Cindy Crawford has put a familiar ensemble back on. (Photo: Cindy Crawford via Instagram)

If you're old enough to have been around in 1992, then you probably remember that Cindy Crawford commercial for Pepsi, which debuted at the Super Bowl. The memorable ad featured Crawford, one of the biggest supermodels of the day, stepping out of her sports car at a dusty cafe to the tune of "Just One Look," wearing a white tank top and short denim cutoffs. Two young boys looked on, as Crawford chose a Pepsi from the vending machine, then popped it open and sucked it down. Sexily, of course.

"Is that a great new Pepsi can or what?" one of the boys says, before a narrator intones, "Introducing a whole new way to look at Pepsi and Diet Pepsi."

On Tuesday, Crawford revealed that she had recreated the look for an appearance in a new video for the song "One Margarita (Saucy Remix)," which references tequilas like Casamigos, the brand Crawford's husband, Rande Gerber, founded with George Clooney. The NSFW track was created by Angel Laketa Moore, the actress and comedian better known as That Chick Angel, with Casa Di and Steve Terrell, although others have covered it.

"Couldn't stop laughing when I first heard this song — and had so much fun making a cameo in @thatchickangel's music video. The outrageous and campy lyrics make this the kind of summer song that reminds us not to take it all so seriously," Crawford posted on Instagram. "Cheers everybody."

The new clip includes a cameo of Crawford in that classic white tank/daisy dukes look, fiercely shaking her head to the bartender that she does not want a fourth margarita. Not surprisingly, she still looks amazing. (As of February, she still owned the shorts!)

Crawford has remade the ad before, including in 2016, when she and the host of The Late Late Show With James Corden parodied it.

And in 2018, when Pepsi hired her to update the spot for that year's big game offering, which highlighted their Super Bowl ads over the years. Her model son, Presley Gerber, served as her co-star.

Then, in 2021, she did it for charity, benefitting the American Family Children's Hospital in Madison, Wis., where her late brother was treated for leukemia.

Prolific commercial and music video director Joe Pytka, who directed the original spot, looked back on the many Super Bowl commercials that he had done, which also include ones with the Budweiser Clydesdales and a Nike ad with Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny, in an undated interview for the Directors Guild of America. "All the ones that I've done that were successful have... they're funny, usually funny, and a tiny bit of magic," he said. "Something special, something big. Big is good."

We know what that was in this case.