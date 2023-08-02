Cindy Crawford's 1992 Pepsi ad was iconic. Her latest project pays homage.

Model Cindy Crawford has put a familiar ensemble back on. (Photo: Cindy Crawford via Instagram)

If you're old enough to have been around in 1992, then you probably remember that Cindy Crawford commercial for Pepsi, which debuted at the Super Bowl. The memorable ad featured Crawford, one of the biggest supermodels of the day, stepping out of her sports car at a dusty cafe to the tune of "Just One Look," wearing a white tank top and short denim cutoffs. Two young boys looked on, as Crawford chose a Pepsi from the vending machine, then popped it open and sucked it down. Sexily, of course.

"Is that a great new Pepsi can or what?" one of the boys says, before a narrator intones, "Introducing a whole new way to look at Pepsi and Diet Pepsi."

On Tuesday, Crawford revealed that she had recreated the look for an appearance in a new video for the song "One Margarita (Saucy Remix)," which references tequilas like Casamigos, the brand Crawford's husband, Rande Gerber, founded with George Clooney. The NSFW track was created by Angel Laketa Moore, the actress and comedian better known as That Chick Angel, with Casa Di and Steve Terrell, although others have covered it.

"Couldn't stop laughing when I first heard this song — and had so much fun making a cameo in @thatchickangel's music video. The outrageous and campy lyrics make this the kind of summer song that reminds us not to take it all so seriously," Crawford posted on Instagram. "Cheers everybody."

The new clip includes a cameo of Crawford in that classic white tank/daisy dukes look, fiercely shaking her head to the bartender that she does not want a fourth margarita. Not surprisingly, she still looks amazing. (As of February, she still owned the shorts!)

Prolific commercial and music video director Joe Pytka, who directed the original Pepsi spot, tells Yahoo Entertainment that many people have reached out to him about the reimagining.

"Some people could take offense to that," he says of the Casamigos nod to his ad, "but I'm flattered by it and she should be flattered by it too, that it was something memorable enough. And truthfully it was her that made the commercial memorable; It was Cindy that made the commercial memorable above anything else."

Pytka, whose popular work includes ads with the Budweiser Clydesdales and with Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny for Nike, recalls that he had been tasked with carrying out the idea for the ad with another model, but, just before the shoot, the creative director of the production saw Crawford on a calendar at the drugstore. Could they get her? Pytka was doubtful they could with such short notice, but he called a friend whom he thought might be able to help: famed fashion photographer Herb Ritts, who died in 2002. Miraculously, it worked! However, Crawford could only work part of the day before the host of MTV's House of Style had to attend a network event.

Not that that was a problem.

"No matter what you do, she has that piece of magic that she brings," Pytka says. "She walks over, just make sure the camera's in focus. That's all you have to do."

He can still see her tousled hair, as she climbed out of the Lamborghini. (The vehicle and the setting were his contributions.)

"In two takes it was perfect," he says. "That's Cindy."

Crawford, whose mainstream fame only grew after that, has remade the commercial before, including in 2016, when she and the host of The Late Late Show With James Corden parodied it.

And in 2018, when Pepsi hired her to update the spot for that year's big game offering, which highlighted their Super Bowl ads over the years. Her model son, Presley Gerber, served as her co-star.

Then, in 2021, she did it for charity, benefitting the American Family Children's Hospital in Madison, Wis., where her late brother was treated for leukemia.

Pytka explained in an undated interview for the Directors Guild of America that his most successful ads had a tiny bit of magic. "Something special, something big. Big is good."

We know what that was in this case.

This story was originally published Aug. 1, 2023.