Cindy Crawford's Son Presley Gerber Arrested for Reported DUI

The model and son of Crawford and Rande Gerber was booked and released on Sunday, ET can confirm.

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's son has gotten into some trouble.

Presley Gerber was arrested for a misdemeanor on Sunday and released the same day, ET can confirm. The 19-year-old model failed a field sobriety test and was booked for a DUI, according to TMZ.

ET has reached out to Beverly Hills, California, police.

Over the course of the past year, Presley, as well as his 17-year old sister, Kaia Gerber, has followed in his mom's modeling footsteps, walking several runways, including during New York Fashion Week.

Presley opened up to ET in 2017, revealing the best career advice Crawford has given him.

"When it comes to walking, don't fall," Presley quipped at the Daily Front Row's 3rd Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

"My whole family's so supportive of me," he also shared. "It's just so comforting to have them here. It's making everything a lot easier."

