Cincinnati Open Final Livestream: How to Watch Djokovic vs Alcaraz Online Free

The world’s top two men’s tennis players will face off once again today in a highly-anticipated matchup at the 2023 Western & Southern Open. Also known as the Cincinnati Masters or Cincinnati Open, the hardcourt event is one of the oldest tennis tournaments in the United States, and a precursor to the U.S Open in New York.

This year’s Cincinnati Open final features world number one Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic, in a rematch of their epic Wimbledon affair. Want to watch Alcaraz vs. Djokovic online without cable? Here’s where to find a livestream to watch the tennis match for free.

Alcaraz vs. Djokovic Cincinnati Open Date, Time

Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz of Spain faces off against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in the Western & Southern Open men’s final today, Sunday, August 20 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

How to Watch Alcaraz vs. Djokovic Online: Free Streaming

If you have cable, you can watch the match on Tennis Channel.

Another way to livestream Djokovic vs. Alcaraz online free? Get a 7-day free trial to fuboTV, which also includes access to the Tennis Channel. Fubo gets you a live feed of the tennis match on your TV, laptop or phone for free.

UK viewers can stream the Cincinnati Open online free through Amazon Prime Video. Use a virtual private network like ExpressVPN and set your IP address to the UK to watch the Alcaraz vs. Djokovic tennis match free on Amazon. Access to ExpressVPN starts at just $8 a month.

While sites like Reddit will have free streaming links to the Alcaraz vs. Djokovic tennis final, the only official tournament livestream is through the Tennis Channel.

Alcaraz vs. Djokovic Cincinnati Open Final: Odds, Predictions

Carlos Alcaraz Garfia and Novak Djokovic meet again in the Cincinnati Open final after an epic five-set marathon at Wimbledon 2023 that claimed Alcaraz his first-ever Grand Slam title on grass. The Spaniard is currently ranked at number one in the ATP Tour rankings, with Djokovic ranked just behind him at number two.

Alcaraz survived a scare from Hubert Hurkacz in the Western & Southern Open semifinals to make it to the final match, while Djokovic took down a resurgent Alexander Zverev. Oddsmakers like Caesars Sportsbook list Djokovic as the favorite to win today’s match, though Alcaraz is the defending U.S. Open champion, so his prowess on the hardcourts cannot be denied.

The Cincinnati Masters’ women’s final takes place Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET / 10:30 a.m. PT and features Coco Gauff vs. Karolína Muchová. Get your free trial to DIRECTV Stream to watch a Cincinnati Open livestream online for free. See more details here.

