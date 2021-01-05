Ciara Shows Off 28-Lb. Weight Loss and Reveals She Wants to Lose 20 More: 'Super Proud'

Ciara is starting off the new year strong!

On Monday, the 35-year-old singer shared an update with her fans on her post-baby weight loss, five months after welcoming son, Win Harrison, with husband Russell Wilson.

"Super Proud of where I am starting off 2021! Down 28 lbs. thanks to @WW!!" Ciara revealed. "This journey has been easy, stress free and fun! Especially juggling mommy life, work life, exercise, etc! The WW app has been a game changer!"

The "Body Party" singer then shared that she hopes to lose even more. "20 more lbs to go! 💃🏽" she added.

RELATED: Ciara Shares Video of Son Win Harrison, 4 Months, Saying 'Mama' for the 'First Time'

In August, Ciara first told fans about her plan to lose 48 lbs. after welcoming her third child.

"48lbs to go! Starting the game plan tomorrow!! P.s. don’t know how easy it’s going be considering 3 baby’s now! Going to work really hard at this! Let’s go Mamma’s 💃🏽💪🏽," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Then in September, the "I Bet" singer announced her partnership with Weight Watchers to help her shed the remaining weight with their new Digital 360 program.

"Ready to level up my plans post baby and beyond! Leading a healthier lifestyle has always been a long term goal of mine. With my growing family and career I’m more focused on living a balanced life. I’m proud to share that I’ve joined the @ww family!" she told fans. "The program is realistic for my goals and I’m having fun with the app! I’ve seen the impact it’s had on family and friends and I’m excited for the journey ahead. I naturally lost 15lbs post baby and after starting the WW program, changing my eating, and working out, I’ve now lost the 5lbs I wanted. I’m ready to go after the rest I want to lose! Let’s go!!!"

Story continues

In addition to using the diet program, Ciara seems to have found a favorite workout with Peloton. On Monday, she also shared a clip from a Peloton digital spin class, riding the bike as Wilson did his own workout nearby.

RELATED: Ciara Goes Skiing for the First Time with Pal Vanessa Bryant: 'The Slopes Ain't Ready'

Ciara and Wilson, 32, welcomed Win in July. "Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You!" the Seahawks quarterback wrote on Instagram July 24, sharing a selfie with his wife and newborn from the hospital.

The little boy joined older siblings Sienna Princess, 3½, and Future Zahir, 6½.