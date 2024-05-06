Russell Wilson and Ciara’s Lakefront Estate in Washington Will Net Them $31 Million

High-end shopping and lush woodlands are just two of Bellevue, Washington’s many attractions, alongside its sparkling views of Lake Washington. NFL star Russell Wilson bought a lavish estate in the area in 2015 for $6.7 million. That was three years after being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks, and things heated up with Grammy-nominated singer Ciara. The couple wed a year later, and soon they scooped up the lot next door for another $6.7 million. After 10 years with the Seahawks and two years with the Denver Broncos, Wilson is continuing the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the family’s opulent digs in Bellevue are now slated to pocket them some big bucks—about $31 million, to be exact.

The couple built a sports court on the estate and intended to make additional improvements, but instead placed both of the estate’s parcels on the market in April 2022. The parcels were offered separately. The less developed parcel was quickly sold for $9.75 million, while the parcel with the residence was initially priced at $28 million. The house, set on an acre of waterfront land, saw two price cuts before it landed at its final asking price of $21.25 million. It is currently in contract and expected to close this month, the couple confirmed, and is expected to close at or near the asking price a person familiar with the deal recently told Mansion Global.

Inside the fireside living room, a curved wall of glass provides a sweeping view over Lake Washington.

The Mediterranean-inspired mansion spans over 11,000 square feet with six bedrooms and five en-suite baths, plus a powder room. All three floors are accessible via an elevator and offer 180-degree views of the Seattle skyline. The abode also comes with 164 feet of lakefrontage, which includes a private 60-foot yacht slip.

A grand rotunda welcomes guests onto the grounds, where the stucco façade pops against lush landscaping. In the foyer, a spiral staircase alludes to the home’s sophisticated appeal beneath a chandelier and coffered ceiling. Swanky features like stone-encased fireplaces and windowed alcoves enhance the living room and formal dining room. The gourmet kitchen, meanwhile, offers access to high-end appliances such as a gas range and two Sub-Zero fridges, plus a massive breakfast bar island. Other upscale amenities featured in the home include a theater, a wine room, two fitness studios, a recording studio, two offices, a sunroom, and an au pair suite.

The glamorous primary bedroom has a circular alcove seating area and a lake-view balcony.

The spacious primary suite is extraordinary, featuring a wood-burning fireplace and stunning lake views from a circular alcove lined with picture windows. Naturally, it includes a deluxe en-suite bath replete with a soaking tub, shower, and expansive sink space. The suite’s light-filled walk-in closet is another appealing feature, with an excess of drawers and hanging spaces. A glam room with a fireplace adjoins to the closet.

Even compared to its glowing sunset views of the cityscape, the two-story treehouse, no doubt built for the couple’s four kids, is arguably the highlight of the grounds. A spiral staircase provides access to the whimsical structure that’s covered in a grassy material, like something out of a storybook.

Elsewhere, the new owner can take in the open views from the patio with a firepit or head down to the dock to set sail for evening boat rides. Having the option is nice, right? Carmen Gayton of Windermere Real Estate holds the listing.

