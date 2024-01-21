Christopher Reeve’s children haven’t watched that posthumous CG The Flash cameo

Andy Muschietti’s The Flash famously featured a weird parade of CG-heavy superhero cameos near the end (separate from the non-CG but equally weird superhero cameo at the very end), including Nic Cage in a brief nod to the scrapped Superman Lives movie he developed with Tim Burton a million years ago and someone who is definitely not Teddy Sears from the Flash TV show running by as one of the other people called the Flash in DC’s comics. One of the most surprising cameos, though, is shot of Christopher Reeve’s Superman—recreated with computers 19 years after the actor’s death.

Now, while appearing at the Sundance Film Festival, Reeve’s children have shared a short reaction to their father’s Flash cameo—which is to say that they have pointedly not reacted to it. As reported by Variety, Reeve’s children (Will, Matthew, and Alexandra) said that they have not seen The Flash and also that they did not have any involvement in making the cameo happen, seemingly implying that they did not sign off on it or approve of it.

Will Reeve also noted that, if you were to ask their father what role he was the most proud of today, he would say Remains Of The Day rather than Superman. Even though it wasn’t a big role, he said his dad was always happy he was able to show a “completely different side of himself” in that movie.

The trio were at Sundance to promote Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve story, a new documentary about their father that is seeking distribution. They told Variety that the film is a “beautiful gift,” since it gives them a chance to revisit their father’s life “in its totality,” including “the highs and lows, the public facade and what’s happening at home.”

